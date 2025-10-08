Jon Gosselin Accuses Ex Kate of Appointing Boyfriend as Trustee on Their Children's Education Trust Fund
Oct. 8 2025, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
Jon Gosselin is once again calling out his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, and her alleged bodyguard-turned-boyfriend, Steve Neild.
“Once I went through the divorce, my attorney at the time found a trust fund, the original Education Trust Fund that she created with him, without me, and named him as a trustee to my kids’ money,” Jon, 48, alleged in an interview with a news outlet published on Wednesday, October 8.
Jon Gosselin Made New Accusations Toward Kate Gosselin
The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star claimed that Steve, as a co-trustee of the trust fund, would administer the funds should anything happen to him or Kate, 50. The trust was dated in March 2009, months before the mother-of-eight filed for divorce that June.
“That was the icing on the cake… It was very surreal, strange. We find a trust fund, and it looks suspicious. It was just very odd,” the DJ explained to the outlet. “I find it odd that those two got together, went to an estate attorney, created a trust, they both signed it, and the estate attorney without my knowledge. If my attorney wouldn’t have found it, that would’ve been in place.”
Kate Gosselin Revealed She's Been Dating Someone for a Year
Jon has made a series of serious accusations toward his ex-wife after she revealed last month that she had been dating someone for “little over a year” after knowing him “for a really long time.” When Kate accidentally mentioned his name during a TikTok livestream, Jon claimed she’d been involved with her former bodyguard long before their marriage ended.
"I definitely think it's her bodyguard Steve, 100 percent. He's been a consistent person in her life,” Jon told a news outlet on October 1. "I'm not even upset that she's with someone... I'm more concerned about when it actually transpired because I know for a long, long time, at least 17 years, that they have been canoodling or together.”
Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin Split in 2009
Kate and Jon were married from 1999 and 2009, famously becoming the parents of eight children during their 10-year marriage. The former couple first welcomed twin, Mady and Cara, in 2000, and before their sextuplets — Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel — joined the family four years later.
The couple’s twin daughters are 24, while the sextuplets are 21.
Jon Accused Kate Gosselin of Cheating
Jon accused his ex-wife of lying about the timing of her new romance, hinting that their children revealed the facts to her, and he believed the affair ultimately ended their 10-year marriage.
"I was labeled a cheater by TLC and Kate for 17 years. Our divorce didn't end because I was cheating. Our divorce ended because I knew she was seeing Steve,” he recounted. "When I left, they just created the narrative that I was cheating and I was moving on and doing other things. All meanwhile, I know these two were still hooking up or doing whatever.”