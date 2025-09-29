Kate Gosselin's Boyfriend Makes First TikTok Appearance After Affair Allegations Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin’s boyfriend, Steve Neild, made an appearance on a recent TikTok livestream after the couple was accused of having an affair while she was married to Jon Gosselin. During the TikTok Live, Steve brought Kate a latte — though his face was not shown.

Kate Gosselin Confirmed She's Dating Someone New

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin said she's 'really, really happy' with her new man.

“Hello to the boyfriend,” Kate said while reading comments from viewers, telling them “he waved” back to them from off-camera. As OK! reported, Kate confirmed she has a new boyfriend during a recent TikTok Q&A. “The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes,” she said in response to a fan who asked her about her current relationship status. “I’ve been dating somebody for the past year, little over a year, maybe like 14 or 15 months," Kate continued. "I’m super, super happy.” While she didn’t reveal his name in the Q&A, she detailed it’s someone she’s “known for a really long time.” “I am really, really happy but he doesn’t really want to be on TikTok,” Kate added. “I can’t blame him really, I guess. But you perhaps will catch a peep of him here and there once in a while going forward.”

Collin Gosselin Accused Kate of Having an Affair

Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin told his mother to 'come forward and be truthful' about the alleged affair.

After Steve's identity was revealed, her estranged son Collin Gosselin fired off accusations about Kate being unfaithful while married to Jon. “What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!” Collin claimed on his Instagram Story. “Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance,” he elaborated. “By the way, my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids.'" Collin also said he hopes Kate “doesn’t try to play this one off," adding she should “just come forward and be truthful.”

Collin Gosselin Is 'Done Staying Quiet' About Kate Gosselin's Alleged Cheating

Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin said Kate 'couldn't stay true' to Jon Gosselin.

“I’m not big on drama, and I’m very busy in college, at work, and running my business, so don’t think I feed on this,” he shared in another Instagram Story post. “However, I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions.” “We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together,” he continued about him and his father. “So, no we won’t just go and make TikToks and act reformed when we still feel pain from our past.” He then seemingly directed the rest of his post at his mother. “What about when we’d go on vacation and you made me sleep on the hotel cot while you and Steve were together?” Collin asked. “Or when I’d be in a connected room while you shared one with him? What about when you were on Kate Plus Date, but Steve’s home address was the same as yours?” “You’ve BEEN with him,” he concluded. “You told me I broke our family when you couldn’t stay true to my dad. I’m not here to shame you. But you don’t understand the fact that dad and I have cried together from all the hurt. I’m done staying quiet.”

Jon Gosselin Addressed Kate's Alleged Infidelity

Source: MEGA Jon Gosselin asked his followers to 'guess who really ruined the marriage.'