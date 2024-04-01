7 Times Jon Stewart Blasted Donald Trump
RIP, Trump Organization
Donald Trump was slapped with a new issue after he and his company were ordered to pay $464 million to a New York court. He was given a choice to post a bond to appeal.
In an episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart commented on the ordeal and declared the Trump Organization "died as it lived — fraudulently."
"What did Trump actually do to earn this penalty? Well it turns out that for a decade, whenever Trump wanted to get a loan or get a deal, he would illegally inflate the value of his real estate, for instance suggesting that his 11,000 square foot penthouse was a 30,000 square foot penthouse — I guess somehow including the sky in the calculation," he said.
Stewart added, "And the attorney general of New York knew that Trump's property values were inflated, because when it came time to pay taxes, Trump undervalued the very same properties. It was all part of a very sophisticated real estate practice known as lying."
The bond is due by the end of March, and Trump's lawyers said the former president approached 30 underwriters to back the amount.
Jon Stewart Negotiated With Donald Trump
In 2018, Stewart delivered an eight-minute message to Trump when he appeared as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The comedian called out the former POTUS for his "gleeful cruelty" before highlighting the issues of immigration and Trump's policy of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
"Donald, you could have absolutely made a more stringent border policy, that would have made your point about enforcement, but I guess it wouldn't have felt right without a Dickensian level of villainy," he stated.
Stewart ended his speech by saying, "And by not yielding we will prevail. Unless, of course, the Democratic leadership continues to be a bunch of feckless…"
Jon Stewart Branded Donald Trump a 'Terrible Person'
Stewart appeared at New York's Radio City Music Hall in 2017 to join Dave Chappelle's residency. He took his time to discuss the white supremacist tropes' riots in Charlottesville, Va., and accused Trump of being a terrible person.
"I don't think everybody who likes him is a Nazi but everybody who is a Nazi sure does seem to like him," he continued, adding he was not surprised by Trump's behavior.
What Is Bigrant Crime?
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Trump created a new term using "migrant crime" and began using the word "Bigrant crime" — linking Joe Biden's name.
"It's a portmanteau," Stewart mocked Trump, adding he was not completely sold on the word. "It really just sounds like a migrant who's open to crossing either border."
Will Donald Trump's Imprisonment Happen?
Speaking on Fareed Zakaria GPS, CNN's Fareed Zakaria asked Stewart whether Trump should be indicted over the scandal.
"The law should always take into account someone's popularity," he answered. "What's happened to our country? It's as though you can't even commit financial fraud anymore. You can't inflate the value of your properties when you need a loan and then deflate it with taxes."
Stewart added, "I mean, the next thing you know, they're going to send you to jail instead of your lawyer, and your accountant, and your campaign manager, and everyone else around you The idea that someone may face accountability who's that rich and powerful is outrageous, and this country shouldn't stand for it."
If an indictment only makes people support Trump more, Stewart said it only means "we either have the rule of law, or we have no rule of law."
Despite Trump's legal issues, Stewart admitted he does not see the businessman going to jail.
Jon Stewart Is Not a Fan of Presidential Rivals
Both Trump and Biden received a scathing comment from Stewart when the host declared "Indecision 2024: Electile Dysfunction" because of the men's age-related gaffes.
"These two candidates, they are both similarly challenged," he said. "And it is not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of these challenges."
Stewart continued, "We're not suggesting neither man is vibrant, productive or even capable. But they're both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world. What's crazy is thinking that we're the ones as voters who must silence concerns and criticisms. It is the candidates job to assuage concerns."
'Donald Trump Is Not a Republican'
Stewart appeared in a 2016 interview with CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose, in which he gave his post-election analysis.
"I feel badly for the people for whom this election will mean more uncertainty and insecurity. But I also feel like this fight has never been easy," said Stewart. "And the ultimate irony of this election is the cynical strategy of the Republicans, which is: 'Our position as government doesn't work. We're going to make sure… that it doesn't work.'"
He added that Trump is "not a Republican" but a "repudiation of Republicans." He also took his time to question why no one challenged the former president's campaign slogan: "Make America great again."