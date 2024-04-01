7 Times Jon Stewart Blasted Donald Trump

Donald Trump was slapped with a new issue after he and his company were ordered to pay $464 million to a New York court. He was given a choice to post a bond to appeal.

In an episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart commented on the ordeal and declared the Trump Organization "died as it lived — fraudulently."

"What did Trump actually do to earn this penalty? Well it turns out that for a decade, whenever Trump wanted to get a loan or get a deal, he would illegally inflate the value of his real estate, for instance suggesting that his 11,000 square foot penthouse was a 30,000 square foot penthouse — I guess somehow including the sky in the calculation," he said.

Stewart added, "And the attorney general of New York knew that Trump's property values were inflated, because when it came time to pay taxes, Trump undervalued the very same properties. It was all part of a very sophisticated real estate practice known as lying."

The bond is due by the end of March, and Trump's lawyers said the former president approached 30 underwriters to back the amount.