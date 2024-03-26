Jon Stewart Blasts Argument That Donald Trump Is Guilty of 'Victimless' Crime After $454 Million Ruling: 'You Can't Just Commit Fraud'
Jon Stewart slammed Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary after the businessman claimed in a recent interview that Donald Trump misrepresenting the worth of his assets in financial documents over a number of years was a "victimless" crime.
"And the Attorney General of New York knew that Trump’s property values were inflated because when it came time to pay taxes, Trump undervalued the very same properties. It was all part of a very specific real estate practice known as lying," Stewart quipped on the Monday, March 25, installment of the Daily Show.
The 77-year-old was found liable for fraud and was subsequently ordered to pay roughly $454 million dollars including interest. However, O'Leary argued against the penalty, claiming Trump was guilty of something "every real estate developer everywhere on Earth" had done.
"Leave it to Kevin O’Leary to be unaware enough to say the quiet part out loud," the television show host replied after the clip.
"I am surprised to hear this from Kevin O’Leary," the television show host admitted. "I’m surprised to hear that he’s so chill about overvaluing something that he thinks is victimless because when someone tries to do that to him…"
"The f------ entitled arrogance!" he exclaimed. "I don’t know if you know this, but most people just can’t commit fraud and expect to face no repercussions, even if everyone’s doing it."
- Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Denies Involvement In 'Brazen Scam' After Being Slapped With Lawsuit, Claims Identity Was Stolen To Fool Entrepreneurs
- Donald Trump Compares New York Fraud Trial Judge to 'Saturday Night Live' Character Back 'When It Was Good'
- The View's Sara Haines Clashes With Co-Hosts After Claiming Donald Trump's Fraud Ruling Seems 'Excessive'
"Try getting a car loan by saying you have ten times as much money as you really do, or claim 20 dependents when you have no children, or say you make slightly less money to qualify for food assistance," he continued. "I will guarantee you there are not just financial consequences for those lies, but criminal ones."
"But don’t tell that to the investment community, because in their minds, in pursuit of profit, there is no rule that cannot be bent, there is no principle that cannot be undercut as long as you and your f------ friends are making money," he concluded.
Aside from Trump's civil fraud trial, the embattled politician is the first former POTUS to ever be criminally charged. He is facing 91 felony counts from four indictments.
He pleaded not guilt to all charged and continues to insist all of his legal woes are nothing more than a plot orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his presidential campaign for the 2024 election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I WASN’T EXPECTED TO WIN, DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW LEAD, BY A LOT, IN 2024," he recently wrote via Truth Social. "THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA!"