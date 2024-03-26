Jon Stewart Blasts Argument That Donald Trump Is Guilty of 'Victimless' Crime After $454 Million Ruling: 'You Can't Just Commit Fraud'

Jon Stewart slammed Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary after the businessman claimed in a recent interview that Donald Trump misrepresenting the worth of his assets in financial documents over a number of years was a "victimless" crime.

"And the Attorney General of New York knew that Trump’s property values were inflated because when it came time to pay taxes, Trump undervalued the very same properties. It was all part of a very specific real estate practice known as lying," Stewart quipped on the Monday, March 25, installment of the Daily Show.