Stormy Daniels Reveals New Disturbing Details About Donald Trump Cornering Her During Their Alleged Encounter
Sdult film star Stormy Daniels sheds light on her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with former President Donald Trump in a new documentary titled Stormy,
The film, which is set to premiere on March 18 on Peacock, explores the events prior to and following their sexual encounter, including significant developments such as the hush money payment and legal implications for Trump.
Daniels previously told her story about the alleged affair with Trump on CBS’ 60 Minutes in 2018, saying it was consensual. However, in Stormy, the porn star claimed that after meeting him in his hotel room and having a conversation, she went to the bathroom, came out and was cornered by him.
“I don’t remember how I got on the bed, and then the next thing I know, he was humping away and telling me how great I was,” she says. “It was awful. But I didn’t say no.”
In the doc, Daniels discussed how she was sexually abused by a neighbor as a child, something she opened up about in her memoir, “Full Disclosure,” in 2018.
She said, “I’ve maintained that it wasn’t rape in any fashion," referring to the incident with Trump, "but I didn’t say no because I was 9 years old again.”
“To this day, I blame myself and I have not forgiven myself because I didn’t shut his a-- down in that moment, so maybe make him pause before he tried it with someone else,” Daniels continued. “The hardest part about all of this is that I feel that I am partially responsible for every woman that could have come after me.”
Trump and his campaign have yet to comment on the documentary or any of the information that has come out about it.
However, the former president has claimed that nothing that happened between him and Daniels was "illegal."
"It’s not a crime. This is not a crime," he told reporters outside of the courtroom. "And when you look at what’s going on outside the streets where violent crime is at an all-time high. I think it’s a very, very — it’s a great double standard."
The embattled ex-prez paid the adult film star $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election in order to allegedly keep her from speaking publicly about their 2006 affair.
In March 2023, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business documents in connection with the payment.