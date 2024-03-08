Stormy Daniels Reveals New Disturbing Details About Donald Trump Cornering Her During Their Alleged Encounter

Trump and his campaign have yet to comment on the documentary or any of the information that has come out about it.

However, the former president has claimed that nothing that happened between him and Daniels was "illegal."

"It’s not a crime. This is not a crime," he told reporters outside of the courtroom. "And when you look at what’s going on outside the streets where violent crime is at an all-time high. I think it’s a very, very — it’s a great double standard."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!