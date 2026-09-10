Politics Jon Stewart Warns Trump Aide Natalie Harp Is Like Elizabeth Holmes in Viral ‘You Can See Everything’ Trailer Revealing Her Role as Information Filter Source: MEGA Jon Stewart returned to 'The Daily Show' on Tuesday, September 8, after a month-long hiatus and used his opening monologue to needle President Donald Trump and White House aide Natalie Harp. Brittany Vincent Sept. 10 2026, Published 6:56 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jon Stewart turned a viral documentary clip into a jab at President Donald Trump and his aide Natalie Harp on his return to The Daily Show. The host, back on Tuesday, September 8, after a month-long hiatus, used his opening monologue to needle several of Trump's recent moves before landing on Harp, a White House staffer who has become a constant presence at the president's side. Stewart questioned her role in what information reaches Trump, then pivoted to a comedic bit built around footage of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

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Lampooning Harp's Role

Source: THE DAILY SHOW/YOUTUBE He described Harp as a single conduit through whom the outside world is filtered before reaching Trump, and noted reports she had repeatedly declined to obtain security clearances.

Stewart used part of his opening monologue segment to poke fun at how much influence Harp holds over the president's information. He described her, with mock alarm. "Yes, Donald Trump has an individual whose whole job is to reinforce his warped reality. And if you think you might go into that field and were wondering what kind of qualifications you might need, buckle up." He discussed the lengths she has been recorded as going to so she could ensure closeness in proximity to Trump at all times. "This is unbelievable," he said. "The outside world is somehow fed into this woman, a single conduit, and from there, she is the filter to all of the information that is directly fed into Donald Trump's psyche." He also raised questions about her clearance status. Stewart noted reports that Harp had repeatedly declined to obtain security clearances despite her access, asking his audience whether she could be trusted. He invited viewers to judge for themselves before setting up the joke that followed.

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Comparing Harp to Elizabeth Holmes

Source: THE DAILY SHOW/YOUTUBE Stewart then cut to a doctored version of the trailer for Nathan Fielder's Elizabeth Holmes documentary, 'You Can See Everything,' with Trump's face superimposed over Fielder's.

To land the point, Stewart leaned on a clip that had been circulating online. He introduced what he jokingly called exclusive footage from a month spent observing Harp and the president, then cut to a doctored version of the trailer for Nathan Fielder's upcoming Elizabeth Holmes documentary, You Can See Everything. In the altered clip, Trump's face was superimposed over Fielder's as Holmes, filmed in an intense, unblinking exchange, asks why she would ever deceive him. The original trailer had already gone viral for its unnerving tone, and Stewart's version drew on that to satirize the Trump-Harp dynamic. The A24 documentary premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

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The 'Human Printer'

Source: MEGA Harp has been nicknamed the president's 'human printer' for supplying him with printed copies of favorable news coverage.

Stewart's segment built on a wave of coverage about Harp in recent weeks. She has been nicknamed the president's "human printer" for supplying him with printed copies of favorable news coverage, and reporting has detailed notes she wrote to Trump. Stewart referenced one such letter, shown in a CNN clip, in which she reportedly expressed a wish to bring him "only joy." Financial disclosures have added to recent attention to Harp. Recent filings indicated that Trump gave Harp a cash holiday gift on top of her government salary, a detail that has fueled commentary about the closeness of their working relationship. Harp hasn't publicly responded to Stewart's segment.

A Presence Always at Trump's Side

Source: THE DAILY SHOW/YOUTUBE Recent financial disclosures indicated Trump gave Harp a cash holiday gift on top of her government salary, fueling commentary about their working relationship.