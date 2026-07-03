Who Is Natalie Harp? 5 Things to Know About Donald Trump's Blonde Aide as Reported 'Devotional Letters' Resurface
July 3 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is "all that matters" to his reportedly devoted close aide, Natalie Harp, according to a new book.
In the new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan detailed the alleged "adoring letters" Harp left in [Trump's] "personal spaces," which reportedly included the note, "You are all that matters to me."
After the claims emerged, Harp was spotted spending a day with Trump at his Virginia golf course on May 16. White House spokesperson Kush Desai also responded to the revelations in a statement, saying Harp "is a beloved White House Official, and the Fake News Media will never understand what it's like to be as trusted and admired as her."
Amid reports questioning Harp's "unhealthy" obsession with the POTUS, here's everything to know about the "human printer" and Trump's fiercely loyal executive assistant.
Natalie Harp Grew Up in California
Harp was born into a conservative Christian family in California. After graduating from Point Loma Nazarene University in 2012, she earned an MBA from Liberty University in 2015.
Natalie Harp Is a Cancer Survivor
In a June 2019 LinkedIn post titled "I'm Living Proof — The Party of Healthcare Is Trump's," Harp revealed she was a "Millennial woman fighting cancer" who was left "housebound and searching for care" after a nurse mixed up her IV "with a deadly substance of sterile water" in November 2015.
Slamming Joe Biden's pledge to cure cancer if elected, she continued, "Instead of studying my symptoms to diagnose my condition, my Democrat-controlled state and country offered me opioids, barbiturates, medical marijuana, disability, Do-Not-Resuscitate orders, and yes, Death With Dignity. Before one appointment, I was even instructed in the voluntary stopping of eating and drinking (VSED). According to the Democrats, healthcare is a right. But a right to what — all of the above? No, thank you."
Harp then credited Trump's "Right to Try" — which expands access to experimental drugs for terminally ill patients — as something that saved her life.
"While some may argue that this legislation has not benefited the terminally ill or was repetitive to existing law, I beg to differ," she wrote, in part. "My oncologist didn't tell me I had other options. Donald Trump did. So I found another oncologist who was willing to try a different approach—an FDA-approved immunotherapy drug for an unapproved use. Now my numbers are stabilizing and so is my pain."
She further shared her experience during an appearance on Fox & Friends, prompting the president to praise her on Twitter, now X, after the show.
"Natalie Harp, fighting Stage 2 Cancer and doing really well, was a GREAT guest on @foxandfriends. Right To Try is producing some truly spectacular results. Proud of Natalie!" Trump wrote.
She was then tapped to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she said Trump saved her life with the Right to Try Act.
Natalie Harp Previously Worked in Conservative Media
- White House Aide Left Gushing Notes to Donald Trump in 'Personal Spaces,' New Book Reveals: 'You Are All That Matters to Me'
- Donald Trump's Young Blonde Aide, 34, Natalie Harp Accused of Having a 'Creepy Obsession' With the President
- Married Donald Trump, 80, Accused of Having a 'Very Unhealthy' Relationship With Aide, 34
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Before taking on her White House role, Harp worked as a presenter for the far-right television channel, One America News Network. She remained in the role from 2020 until her departure from the network in 2022.
Natalie Harp Joined Donald Trump's Team in 2022
Months after leaving OAN, Harp officially joined Trump's communications team. Her colleagues referred to her as the "human printer" because "she followed Mr. Trump around with a portable printer and a battery pack to charge it, so she could hand him information in hard copy, as he prefers," according to The New York Times.
The Washington Post also reported that Trump brought Harp on to accompany him on golf trips and other events "equipped with a laptop and sometimes a printer to show him uplifting news articles, online posts, or other materials."
Meanwhile, Michael Wolff's All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America dubbed Harp as the "reliable nutter conduit" to Trump after she introduced him to conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.
In 2025, after becoming one of Trump's closest aides at Mar-a-Lago, Harp officially assumed the role of Executive Assistant to the President.
Reports Have Raised Questions About Natalie Harp's 'Unhealthy Relationship' With Donald Trump
A 2024 report by The New York Times alleged Harp sent Trump "devotional letters" in 2023, including a note that said, "You are all that matters to me."
"I don't ever want to let you down," she added in another letter, in which she reportedly thanked the commander in chief for being her "Guardian and Protector in this Life."
Harp also allegedly wrote, "I want to bring you joy to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk 'work.'"
This echoed claims Wolff made in his book, noting Harp's apparent fixation on Trump was an "open secret" in his circle.
"The Secret Service, with her letters in their possession, was now noting the strangeness of her behavior," Wolff wrote. "'Nonsense,' declared Trump. 'She just loves her president.'"
Wolff made a similar sentiment on his The Daily Beast podcast "Inside Trump's Head." He confirmed Harp spends more time with Trump than any other White House staff member, often staying later than everyone else.
Public scrutiny of Trump and Harp's reportedly unhealthy relationship gained renewed attention as Haberman and Swan revealed new details about her "creepy obsession" with Trump. The authors also shared Trump frequently calls his aide "Nah-ta-lee," following the French-style pronunciation of her name.
On June 25, her estranged brother, Preston Harp, told Daily Mail the president is a "national embarrassment" and has a "very unhealthy relationship" with his sister.
"She's just like his fan club," he said.