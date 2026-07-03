Who Is Natalie Harp? 5 Things to Know About Donald Trump's Blonde Aide as Reported 'Devotional Letters' Resurface

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Natalie Harp Grew Up in California

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp is one of Donald Trump's closest aides.

Harp was born into a conservative Christian family in California. After graduating from Point Loma Nazarene University in 2012, she earned an MBA from Liberty University in 2015.

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Natalie Harp Is a Cancer Survivor

Source: MEGA She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

In a June 2019 LinkedIn post titled "I'm Living Proof — The Party of Healthcare Is Trump's," Harp revealed she was a "Millennial woman fighting cancer" who was left "housebound and searching for care" after a nurse mixed up her IV "with a deadly substance of sterile water" in November 2015. Slamming Joe Biden's pledge to cure cancer if elected, she continued, "Instead of studying my symptoms to diagnose my condition, my Democrat-controlled state and country offered me opioids, barbiturates, medical marijuana, disability, Do-Not-Resuscitate orders, and yes, Death With Dignity. Before one appointment, I was even instructed in the voluntary stopping of eating and drinking (VSED). According to the Democrats, healthcare is a right. But a right to what — all of the above? No, thank you." Harp then credited Trump's "Right to Try" — which expands access to experimental drugs for terminally ill patients — as something that saved her life. "While some may argue that this legislation has not benefited the terminally ill or was repetitive to existing law, I beg to differ," she wrote, in part. "My oncologist didn't tell me I had other options. Donald Trump did. So I found another oncologist who was willing to try a different approach—an FDA-approved immunotherapy drug for an unapproved use. Now my numbers are stabilizing and so is my pain." She further shared her experience during an appearance on Fox & Friends, prompting the president to praise her on Twitter, now X, after the show. "Natalie Harp, fighting Stage 2 Cancer and doing really well, was a GREAT guest on @foxandfriends. Right To Try is producing some truly spectacular results. Proud of Natalie!" Trump wrote. She was then tapped to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she said Trump saved her life with the Right to Try Act.

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Natalie Harp Previously Worked in Conservative Media

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Source: MEGA Natalie Harp was part of Donald Trump's advisory board for his 2020 reelection.

Before taking on her White House role, Harp worked as a presenter for the far-right television channel, One America News Network. She remained in the role from 2020 until her departure from the network in 2022.

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Natalie Harp Joined Donald Trump's Team in 2022

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp's purported handwritten notes reemerged amid reports of her 'unhealthy relationship' with Donald Trump.

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Reports Have Raised Questions About Natalie Harp's 'Unhealthy Relationship' With Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp currently works as the Executive Assistant to the President.