Jon Stewart Roasts Donald Trump Over World Cup Final After President Is Edited Out of Spain Celebration

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump remained on stage during Spain's trophy celebration.

He left only after FIFA president Gianni Infantino appeared to usher him away, and Spain’s official X account later edited Trump out of photos and clips from the

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Jon Stewart Calls Out Donald Trump’s Stage Moment

Source: MEGA Spain later edited Donald Trump out of its official celebration posts.

During his July 20 monologue, Stewart blasted Trump for lingering during what he said should have been a moment “only for the players.” “What the f*** are you doing on the stage?!” Stewart asked. “God****! Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon?” Stewart also mocked Trump’s post-game interview, in which the president called the event “four times greater than any FIFA ever held” before adding, “And it’s probably about five times, actually, they’re telling me today.” “What’s a FIFA?” Stewart asked. “How do you hold a FIFA? How could our FIFA be four times greater than any other FIFA?” He added, “You know, they’re telling you that because everyone around you lies to you, because you’re a weirdo.”

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Why the Clip Spread

Source: MEGA The awkward celebration clip quickly spread across social media.

“Sports victories are pure, unifying, and emotional, which makes them irresistible and dangerous political backdrops,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “A leader who steps into that moment is trying to borrow that unity,” she added, “and the borrowing is exactly what a comedian like Jon Stewart can expose in one line, because the joke names what the audience already felt.”

A Ready-Made Late-Night Target

Source: MEGA Jon Stewart turned the viral moment into a late-night punchline.