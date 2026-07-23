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Jon Stewart Roasts Donald Trump Over World Cup Final After President Is Edited Out of Spain Celebration

Composite photo of Jon Stewart and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart mocked Donald Trump's World Cup final appearance.

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July 23 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

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The Daily Show host Jon Stewart took aim at President Donald Trump after a World Cup final appearance turned into another viral late-night target.

After Spain defeated Argentina on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, Trump joined the team on stage as the crowd booed him, and remained there as captain Rodri received the trophy.

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Image of Donald Trump remained on stage during Spain's trophy celebration.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump remained on stage during Spain's trophy celebration.

He left only after FIFA president Gianni Infantino appeared to usher him away, and Spain’s official X account later edited Trump out of photos and clips from the

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Jon Stewart Calls Out Donald Trump’s Stage Moment

image of Spain later edited Donald Trump out of its official celebration posts.
Source: MEGA

Spain later edited Donald Trump out of its official celebration posts.

During his July 20 monologue, Stewart blasted Trump for lingering during what he said should have been a moment “only for the players.”

“What the f*** are you doing on the stage?!” Stewart asked. “God****! Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon?”

Stewart also mocked Trump’s post-game interview, in which the president called the event “four times greater than any FIFA ever held” before adding, “And it’s probably about five times, actually, they’re telling me today.”

“What’s a FIFA?” Stewart asked. “How do you hold a FIFA? How could our FIFA be four times greater than any other FIFA?”

He added, “You know, they’re telling you that because everyone around you lies to you, because you’re a weirdo.”

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Why the Clip Spread

Image of The awkward celebration clip quickly spread across social media.
Source: MEGA

The awkward celebration clip quickly spread across social media.

“Sports victories are pure, unifying, and emotional, which makes them irresistible and dangerous political backdrops,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“A leader who steps into that moment is trying to borrow that unity,” she added, “and the borrowing is exactly what a comedian like Jon Stewart can expose in one line, because the joke names what the audience already felt.”

A Ready-Made Late-Night Target

Image of Jon Stewart turned the viral moment into a late-night punchline.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart turned the viral moment into a late-night punchline.

“These clips travel because they are legible across the aisle,” Philip noted. “Supporters see strength, critics see vanity, and both share it for opposite reasons, which is what turns a ten second moment into a next day headline. The algorithm rewards the emotion, not the accuracy.”

For Stewart, the setup was already there: a president onstage, a winning team’s celebration, and an awkward exit.

“When you insert yourself into someone else's win, you hand your critics a perfectly framed target,” Philip said. “Stewart did not have to build the setup. The optics built it for him.”

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