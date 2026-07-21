Jon Stewart Makes Fun of Donald Trump's 'Cankles' as He Accuses President of Ruining World Cup Final With His 'Overinflated Ego'
July 21 2026, Published 4:18 p.m. ET
Jon Stewart hilariously roasted President Donald Trump, claiming his presence ruined the World Cup final.
The Daily Show host called the 80-year-old president "Cankles Muldoon" while trolling him for remaining on stage during Spain's victory celebration, in reference to his swollen ankles.
During the Monday, July 20, episode of The Daily Show, Stewart criticized the president for lingering on stage after helping present the trophy following Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina at MetLife Stadium.
'What the F--- Are You Doing on Stage?'
Stewart focused his rant on Trump's refusal to leave the stage so the players could enjoy their traditional, private moment.
“Traditionally, it’s a moment that is shared really only by the players... What the f--- are you doing on the stage? It’s for the players! Godd---! Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon? Why? Why?” he quipped.
Trump’s swollen ankles are a documented medical symptom caused by Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), which the White House officially confirmed he was diagnosed with in July 2025.
'How Do You Hold a FIFA?'
The condition affects the blood vessels in his lower extremities, leading to pooling fluid and visible swelling around his ankles — a physical trait that late-night hosts and The Daily Beast are quick to note.
Stewart also sarcastically praised Trump’s post-match press availability before entirely tearing it apart.
After playing a clip of the president bragging that the match was "four times greater than any FIFA ever held," Stewart mocked his phrasing. He asked the audience, “What’s a FIFA? How do you hold a FIFA? How could our FIFA be four times greater than any other FIFA?”
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'You're a Weirdo, Little Baby'
In the same clip, Trump doubled down, upgrading his estimate to "probably about five times, actually, they’re telling me today."
Stewart fired back directly at Trump's inner circle, saying, “You know, they’re telling you that because everyone around you lies to you, because you’re a weirdo, little baby.”
While reviewing the news footage of Trump walking back toward Air Force One after the final, Stewart forced producers to halt and rewind the tape after spotting an uncanny detail in the background.
Stewart zeroed in on a man walking directly behind the president who possessed an almost identical physique, hair color and posture.
Jon Stewart Mocks World Cup Halftime Roster
Stewart feigned complete astonishment, shouting, “Who the f---is this guy? Oh my God, is that a backup Trump?!” He then joked that perhaps the man Americans have been dealing with for years is actually just the "backup" version.
The late-night comedian also took broader shots at the tournament's overall presentation, comparing the MetLife Stadium finale to a bizarre, alternate-universe version of American sports culture, quipping that the Spain vs. Argentina showdown was “like a reverse Super Bowl where the players spoke Spanish and the halftime show was in English.”
He heavily mocked the choices for the halftime entertainment roster — which featured, among others, Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Muppets characters.
Stewart specifically felt bad for Count von Count being forced to perform in daylight for the New Jersey event, quipping, “You got all the Muppets to choose from, why in God's name would you make the vampire work during the day? Not only is it in the bright glare of the afternoon sun, but for most of the game, the score was 0-0! You're taunting this poor b------! 'I sat in traffic for one, two, three hours for this. I'm burning alive.”