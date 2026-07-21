Jon Stewart Blasts Donald Trump for Lingering During FIFA World Cup Celebration: 'What Are You Doing?'

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Jon Stewart mocked Donald Trump's role in the FIFA 2026 World Cup trophy, which was held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, during his July 20 episode of The Daily Show. Stewart questioned why Trump remained on the stage after presenting the trophy, saying, "Traditionally, it's a moment that is shared really only by the players. A special moment that is only for the players, that is really, just — what the f--- are you doing on the stage?" He added, "It's for the players. God damn! Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon? Why? Why?"

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Source: @THE DAILY SHOW/ YOUTUBE Jon Stewart roasted Donald Trump for lingering during the FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony.

The 80-year-old president had earlier arrived at MetLife Stadium, where members of the crowd booed him before kickoff. He later returned to the field alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the official trophy presentation after Spain secured the title with a 1-0 win over Argentina.

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Jon Stewart Mocked President Donald Trump's Post-Match Comments

Source: @THE DAILY SHOW/ YOUTUBE Jon Stewart questioned Donald Trump's description of the FIFA World Cup on 'The Daily Show.'

After discussing the trophy ceremony, Stewart turned his attention to Trump's comments about the tournament. The 63-year-old comedian said, "I will admit this. Afterwards, Trump had some really insightful post-game analysis." He then played footage of Trump praising the event, with the president saying, "I thought it was incredible. It was four times greater than any FIFA ever held." Stewart questioned the wording of the remark instead of the event itself. He asked, "What's a FIFA? How do you hold a FIFA? How could our FIFA be four times greater than any other FIFA?"

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Source: @THE DAILY SHOW/ YOUTUBE Jon Stewart ridiculed Donald Trump for changing his FIFA World Cup remarks during 'The Daily Show.'

Trump then revised his numbers and added, "And it's probably about five times, actually, they're telling me today." Stewart responded by mocking the people around the president. "Is that what they told you? You know, they're telling you that because everyone around you lies to you, because you're a little baby," he said.

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