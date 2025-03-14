Jonathan Majors Claims He Suffered Sexual Abuse Since He Was 9 Years Old Following His Recent Assault Conviction

The Lovecraft Country actor, 35, shared that the abuse he experienced came from individuals who were meant to care for him, painting a grim picture of his upbringing with just one parent.

"I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9," he shared. "From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f----- up."

Majors, recently known for his role in Creed III, also revealed he told his mother about the abuse he endured, prompting her to express regret over not being able to shield him from harm.

"I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, Mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it because it’s something that was in our family,’" he said.