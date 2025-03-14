Jonathan Majors Claims He Suffered Sexual Abuse Since He Was 9 Years Old Following His Recent Assault Conviction
More than a year after Jonathan Majors was charged for sexually assaulting an ex, he shockingly revealed he was sexually assaulted during his childhood.
In a recent candid interview, Majors disclosed that he suffered abuse from both men and women starting when he was just 9 years old.
The Lovecraft Country actor, 35, shared that the abuse he experienced came from individuals who were meant to care for him, painting a grim picture of his upbringing with just one parent.
"I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9," he shared. "From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f----- up."
Majors, recently known for his role in Creed III, also revealed he told his mother about the abuse he endured, prompting her to express regret over not being able to shield him from harm.
"I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, Mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it because it’s something that was in our family,’" he said.
"There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself," Majors explained.
He told the outlet he has since learned to take accountability for "writing [his] own story."
"Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction? Have a struggle, blame the world. Have a struggle, hate yourself. Have a struggle, deny everything," the actor continued. "None of those narratives is beneficial."
In December 2023, the Marvel star was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
Despite pleading not guilty and maintaining he never laid a hand on her, Majors was convicted of assault and harassment, leading to probation and enrollment in a domestic violence intervention program.
The fallout from the legal battle reverberated in the actor's career, as Marvel Studios severed ties with the actor post-verdict.
"There were days when it was like, ‘Is this real?’" he said while reflecting on the trial. "It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced, and it just compounded and compounded."
Majors found unwavering support from his fiancée, Meagan Good, and a host of prominent Hollywood figures, underscoring the solidarity he received during the trying times.
Jabbari filed a second lawsuit against Majors, accusing him of assault, battery, defamation and infliction of emotional distress, but dropped the case after reaching a settlement with the Kang actor.
Majors spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the sexual abuse he suffered during his childhood.