Jonathan Majors Was 'Shocked and Afraid' After He Was Found Guilty of Assault and Harassment: 'How Is That Possible?'
Jonathan Majors has spoken out for the first time since his shocking convictions last year.
In December 2023, the 34-year-old was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment — though the jury declared he was not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree.
Now, ahead of his sentencing on Tuesday, February 6, Majors "felt like it was time" to share his side of the story in a new interview with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis.
"A lot has happened in my personal life, in my career, in the culture. It’s about responsibility and coming forward and being brave and giving my part of the story," the Creed III star explained in a clip of the interview shown during a Monday, January 8, segment of Good Morning America.
Recalling his reaction to the trial's outcome, Majors admitted he was left "absolutely shocked and afraid."
"I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'" he admitted.
The jury's decision came nine months after Majors was arrested for the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, 31.
The British dancer accused Majors of becoming abusive during the pair's romantic relationship, which developed after the duo met on the set of Marvel’s 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Jabbari testified during trial that Majors allegedly attacked her inside of a vehicle after she had taken his phone to view a text message sent to him by another woman.
The violent encounter reportedly left her with a fractured finger and a cut behind her ear.
One day after the incident, Majors is said to have found Jabbari unconscious at his New York City penthouse, prompting him to call 911.
Despite allegedly being the one to phone the police, Majors was ultimately arrested — though in his recent interview, the Loki actor insisted he has "no question" it wasn't him who caused Jabbari's injuries.
"I wish to god I knew [how they happened]. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it," he expressed.
For his part, Majors said he too was injured during the situation, in which he claimed to be left with cuts and scratches on his hands and cheek.
During the trial, a video was shown by the prosecution of Majors running away from Jabbari after he tried to put her back inside the vehicle.
"If you watch those videos and you reverse that, and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street, screaming and crying, that man is gonna be shot and killed in the streets of New York City. That Black man will feel that," he pointed out.
Another argument was also brought to light by prosecutors, who revealed Majors allegedly knocked over a glass candle while screaming at his ex-girlfriend about one of her past partners. He reportedly stopped speaking to Jabbari while she proceeded to attend a music festival.
In this case, Majors took accountability for his actions, stating: "I completely lost my temper in that moment and threw it all on the ground. That’s not something I would want my child to do, and I did that. I absolutely did that and feel terrible about it."
While the Lovecraft Country actor still believes he is innocent, Majors regrets not doing a few things differently during his romance with Jabbari.
"I shouldn’t have been in the car. I shouldn’t have stepped out of the relationship. I shouldn’t have been in the relationship. If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening. If I leave the relationship, none of this is happening. If I’m man enough or brave enough to say, 'I want to see somebody else,' or, 'I’m done now,' I’m not in that car. We’re not here. I’m responsible for those things," he confessed.