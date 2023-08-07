'I’m Sorry I Didn’t Protect You': JonBenét Ramsey Dad's Tears on What Would Be Her 33rd Birthday

John and Patsy had five children, and while all of them were "smart," he pointed out how his late daughter was different. "We knew she would be something special in life we just weren't sure what," he shared. "I was worried she was going to run off to Hollywood one day, and that wouldn't be good from my perspective. But she was so much more mature than the typical 6-year-old in terms of how she thought and the kinds of questions she'd ask and she became very spiritual from an early age."

"She was very much an old soul, and, who knows? The world may have lost the person who may have contributed to the cure of cancer, or maybe she would've just been a really wonderful mother who raised wonderful children," he continued. "But that opportunity has gone. It's gone for her, it's gone for us, and it's gone for the world."