JonBenét Ramsey's Father Says New Investigation Into Daughter's Murder Is 'Absolutely' A CYA Effort By Police

Nearly 26 years after his daughter JonBenét Ramsey’s death, the late beauty pageant star’s dad, John Ramsey, is still searching for answers, even as the Boulder, Colo., Police Department announced a new investigation into her murder.

Earlier this week, Ramsey got candid about his fight to employ new DNA technology in solving the case, explaining that novel advances — and the increased size of some public DNA databases thanks to the popularity of genetic testing sites like 23andMe — could potentially help uncover details surrounding his daughter’s 1996 murder.

Despite Ramsey’s hopes, the case is currently in the hands of the Boulder PD, which had previously been “dragging its heels” when it comes to utilizing this tech, as an insider told OK! Back in August. As such, Ramsey said he has been urging officials to take a new approach to solving the crime.