'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73, Died Peacefully At Her California Ranch

The blonde beauty's husband also released a statement. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund," he shared.

He continued, "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

The Grease star was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, but she went into remission. She was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and doctors found cancer in her shoulder in 2013. In 2017, she revealed her stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her back.