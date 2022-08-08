'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73, Died Peacefully At Her California Ranch
Olivia Newton-John has died at 73 years old. According to the star's rep, she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday, August 8, where she was surrounded by family and friends.
The cause of death has not been revealed.
The blonde beauty's husband also released a statement. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund," he shared.
He continued, "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."
The Grease star was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, but she went into remission. She was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and doctors found cancer in her shoulder in 2013. In 2017, she revealed her stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her back.
“Three times lucky, right?” she said of her bouts with the illness. “I’m going to look at it like that. Listen, I think every day is a blessing. You never know when your time is over; we all have a finite amount of time on this planet, and we just need to be grateful for that.”
“It’s been a part of my life for so long. I felt something was wrong. It’s concerning when it comes back, but I thought: ‘I’ll get through it again,'" she noted of her outlook.
“I don’t think of myself as sick with cancer,” she continued. “I choose not to see it as a fight either because I don’t like war. I don’t like fighting wherever it is – whether it’s outside or an actual war inside my body. I choose not to see it that way. I want to get my body healthy and back in balance. Part of that is your mental attitude to it. If you think: ‘Poor me,’ or ‘I’m sick,’ then you’re going to be sick.”