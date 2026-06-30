Jordana Brewster Secretly Underwent Awake Brain Surgery After Suffering First Seizure at 28: 'People Would Be Afraid to Hire You'

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Jordana Brewster got candid about her health and how she suffered seizures beginning when she was 28 years old. The Fast and The Furious actress, 46, appeared on a recent episode of the " SHE MD" podcast with host Mary Alice Haney and discussed being diagnosed with placement cavernous malformation (CVM), as well as undergoing awake brain surgery to help fix her condition.

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Source: @SheMD/YouTube Jordana Brewster revealed she had her first seizure at age 28 and underwent brain surgery 10 years after.

A cavernous malformation is described as an abnormal cluster of tightly packed, thin-walled blood vessels that have a "raspberry-like" appearance, according to the Cleveland Clinic. "I was told by a brain surgeon in L.A. that the placement cavernous malformation that I was diagnosed with at 28 after having a seizure would make it really dangerous for me to carry children," Brewster said.

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Jordana Brewster Welcomed 2 Sons Via Surrogacy

Source: @SheMD/YouTube Jordana Brewster's CVM led her to using surrogacy to welcome her sons.

The starlet ultimately used surrogacy and welcomed her two sons, Julian, 12, and Rowan, 10, with ex-husband Andrew Form. "I never had any headaches or anything like that, and the first time it happened was during Labor Day weekend," Brewster recalled of her first seizure. "I felt kind of flushed and hot. The communication part of my brain shut off." She added she took off all of her clothes at the time, before going outside and "staring into space."

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Source: @SheMD/YouTube Jordana Brewster recalled always being 'on guard' in case another seizure occurred.

When she came back inside, she found herself "banging her head on the floor." After going to the hospital, Brewster remembered not being able to drive for six months. "It was a really stressful time," she said, adding she was always "on guard" in case another seizure happened and "was worried she couldn't control it." "It sucked that I couldn't talk to anyone about it and my disorder was controlled through medication," Brewster explained.

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Jordana Brewster Kept Her Condition a Secret While Shooting Projects

Source: MEGA Jordana Brewster had another seizure at age 38.

During filming, she admitted she kept her condition "under wraps" so film executives wouldn't be "afraid" to work with her. "Back then, people would be afraid to hire you if you had a seizure disorder," Brewster confessed. For the next 10 years following her primary seizure, she took medications and saw a neurologist every six months so she didn't have any more "episodes." However, when she hit 38-years-old, Brewster started having breakthrough seizures, which are epileptic episodes that occur after an extended period of being completely seizure-free, often without any triggering factors.

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Source: MEGA Jordana Brewster's brain surgery was 'successful.'