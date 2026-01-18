OK! Reveals Exactly What Is Happening With Wendy Williams' Increasingly Mysterious 'Dementia' Diagnosis
Jan. 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Wendy Williams is once again at the center of mounting uncertainty after reports emerged that a prominent neurologist has concluded she does not have frontotemporal dementia – deepening questions about the diagnosis that has kept her under court-appointed guardianship for years.
As OK! has reported, Williams, 61, has lived under guardianship since 2022, after her bank declared she was unable to manage her finances and at risk of exploitation.
In 2024, representatives for the former talk show host announced she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a condition experts describe as "an umbrella term for a group of brain diseases that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," which are "associated with personality, behavior, and language."
Williams has consistently denied the diagnosis, which remains a key justification for the court's ongoing oversight.
It was recently reported Williams has undergone a "battery of tests" administered by an unnamed "top neurologist" in New York. The specialist has apparently determined Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia.
A source said the neurologist's findings were delivered to Williams' lawyers last year and are expected to be presented in court, potentially opening the door to a challenge of her guardianship.
That development stands in contrast to earlier evaluations. It was also reported last year Williams' apparent diagnosis had been upheld after further assessments, including a significant number of tests – both medical and neuropsychological – and scans including brain imaging.
At some point after those examinations, it has now been claimed, Williams was tested again, producing results her legal team is now understood to believe could alter her case.
It's understood if a judge declines to end her guardianship, celebrity attorney Joe Tacopina – who has been speaking publicly on Williamss behalf – will request a jury trial.
However, sources stressed to OK! a stumbling block may come as Tacopina does not officially represent Williams in the guardianship proceedings, and the court does not currently recognize him as her lawyer.
Over the past year, Williams has repeatedly voiced frustration with her situation and insisted she is capable of living independently.
In a documentary released in February, she criticized her placement on the memory care floor of an assisted living facility. Weeks later, she insisted she had passed two separate psychological evaluations at the hospital.
During a rare public outing last summer, Williams confronted a reporter directly. As she entered a restaurant, she asked a journalist: "Do I sound like I have dementia to you?"
More recently, she made several appearances during New York Fashion Week, where she told paparazzi she felt "like a zillion dollars."
Sources close to the situation say the conflicting medical assessments have only intensified confusion. One insider said: "There is a growing mystery around Wendy's condition. Each new report seems to contradict the last, and it's leaving even those closest to her unsure what to believe."
Another source added: "The lack of clarity is unsettling. People are struggling to understand how such dramatically different conclusions can exist about the same diagnosis."
Amid the uncertainty, Williams has remained adamant her guardianship should end.
Her legal team is said to be hoping the latest neurologist's apparent conclusions will lead to a hearing where her team can formally request its termination. If successful, it would mark a dramatic reversal in a case that has controlled nearly every aspect of her personal and financial life.
For now, the court has not commented on the reported findings, and no official filings have been made public.
A source said: "As the legal maneuvering continues, the question of Williams's health remains unresolved, with supporters and critics alike awaiting clarity on a diagnosis that has shaped her life for more than two years."