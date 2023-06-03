Jordana Brewster Admits She's 'Always Thinking' About Late 'Fast and the Furious' Costar Paul Walker
Jordana Brewster still feels immense pain nearly a decade after Paul Walker devastatingly died at 40 years old in 2013.
"I’m always thinking about him. He’s always right here [in my heart]," Brewster expressed during a recent interview of her on-screen husband in the hit franchise of films The Fast and the Furious.
"His death was so impactful," the 43-year-old explained to a news publication, adding: "Because people understood on a very primal cellular level what a wonderful good soul he was."
Brewster further opened up about her relationship with Walker's daughter Meadow, 24, whom the late actor shares with Rebecca Soteros.
Walker's only child brought tears to fans eyes when she appeared in the latest film from the series, Fast X.
"Her cameo is a small reflection of what a huge part Meadow is in all of our lives," Brewster stated of the tight-knit cast. "She has a lot of traits that are very similar to Paul. I’m very, very proud of her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Brewster has continued to remind fans of Walker's greatness multiple times a year.
On November 30, 2022, the actress shared a throwback photo of her costar, writing: "When he passed 9 years ago I couldn’t reconcile why and how someone so full of life could be taken so suddenly. The best I can do to honor his legacy is to be present, to love and to do good. To spread the joy as only Paul could."
During an interview with People in September 2021 — right around the time Brewster became engaged to her now-husband, Mason Morfit — the F9 star shed some light on how she deals with the pain surrounding Walker's loss of life.
"I think when someone passes away that has a huge impact on your life and has had a huge impact, frankly, on so many people's lives," she detailed at the time, noting her grief "goes in waves where it's super visceral at times, and it's like it's unimaginable that that person's not with us anymore."
"It just gets very intense and then sometimes it's less intense," Brewster noted. "But it just comes in waves, regardless of whether it's that person's birthday or not."
Us Weekly spoke with Brewster about Walker.