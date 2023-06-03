Jordana Brewster Admits She's 'Always Thinking' About Late 'Fast and the Furious' Costar Paul Walker

During an interview with People in September 2021 — right around the time Brewster became engaged to her now-husband, Mason Morfit — the F9 star shed some light on how she deals with the pain surrounding Walker's loss of life.

"I think when someone passes away that has a huge impact on your life and has had a huge impact, frankly, on so many people's lives," she detailed at the time, noting her grief "goes in waves where it's super visceral at times, and it's like it's unimaginable that that person's not with us anymore."

"It just gets very intense and then sometimes it's less intense," Brewster noted. "But it just comes in waves, regardless of whether it's that person's birthday or not."