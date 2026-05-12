Jordana Brewster Sizzles in Tiny Bikini: Photos

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Jordana Brewster is turning up the heat on Instagram with her latest bikini photos. The Fast & Furious actress showed off her toned physique in a tiny white string bikini while snapping a mirror selfie during what looked like a relaxing spa day. In the sultry photo, Brewster posed sideways to highlight her fit figure as she held up her phone in a brightly lit hallway lined with mirrors and patterned floors.

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Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster showed off her toned figure in a tiny white bikini during a relaxing spa day.

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The actress kept her look simple and effortless, wearing her dark hair down and letting the barely-there bikini take center stage. The white swimsuit featured side-tie bottoms that showed off her toned legs and beach-ready body.

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Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments after Brewster uploaded the sizzling snaps. “Beautiful always 😍,” one fan wrote. Another added, “so beautiful! i'm very proud to have her as my idol.💗.” “i love you more than words can say.💗,” a third chimed in. A fourth gushed, “Wow Jordana, you look so beautiful in a bikini.”

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The steamy upload comes just weeks after Brewster celebrated her birthday on April 26 with another cheeky bikini moment shared on Instagram. In the short clip, the actress rocked tiny white triangle bikini bottoms and a matching string top while running into the ocean hand in hand with her husband, Mason Morfit.

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Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram The 'Fast and Furious' star celebrated her birthday on April 26.

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"Don't overthink it man," the actress wrote in a text overlay featured in the video. "Just get in. Don't overthink it. You're going in anyways. Just get in."

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Fans once again filled the comments section with praise for the actress. "Jordana you are ageless! You only improve with time," one admirer wrote, while another added, "Happy Birthday Jordana Brewster. You look amazing, wishing you a beautiful year full of love, success, and happiness. You truly deserve all the best love you." "The beach is always my kind of place! Swimming is my favorite," a third fan commented. "Also, have a great rest of your birthday Jordana! We love you dearly and you're still young and beautiful no matter what age you turn 😍 ❤️ ⛱️ 🎂 🥳 🎉."

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Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram;MEGA The actress recently celebrated her birthday by running into the ocean with husband Mason Morfit in another bikini clip.

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Brewster and Morfit, 47, have been married since September 2022. The couple first met during a business lunch while the actress was still married to her ex-husband Andrew Form. After Brewster and Form, 57, split following 13 years of marriage, she later reconnected with Morfit in 2020.

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The actress shares two sons, Julian and Rowan, with Form and also coparents Morfit’s four children. Brewster has previously opened up about motherhood and how proud she feels watching her son Rowan grow through flag football.

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Source: MEGA Jordana Brewster reconnected with Morfit in 2020 after ending her 13-year marriage to Andrew Form.