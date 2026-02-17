or
Article continues below advertisement
Bikini-Clad Jordana Brewster Flaunts Toned Abs on Vacation: Hot Photos

jordana brewster bikini vacation photos
Source: MEGA;@jordanabrewster/Instagram

Jordana Brewster showed off her toned abs in a bikini vacation photo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Jordana Brewster is bringing serious heat to the ‘gram.

The Fast & Furious star showed off her sculpted figure in a jaw-dropping Instagram post, and fans couldn’t get enough. In the photo, Brewster made a yoga pose at the edge of a pool, rocking a tiny G-string bikini that highlights her toned abs. Behind her, the ocean sparkled as the sun dipped low, making the whole moment look straight out of a travel campaign.

image of Jordana Brewster posted a bikini photo on Instagram.
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

Jordana Brewster posted a bikini photo on Instagram.

The sizzling snap comes not long after Brewster celebrated Valentine’s Day with her husband, Mason Morfit. She shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram, along with a montage of their favorite moments together.

“My valentine: you put love, thought and hard work into everything you do esp singing karaoke. I love you with all of my heart @gmmorfit,” she wrote.

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram
The Heart Eyes actress tied the knot with Morfit in September 2022. The pair originally met during a business lunch while she was still married to film producer Andrew Form. After separating from Form following 13 years of marriage, Brewster reconnected with Morfit — and the spark turned into something real. They were first romantically linked in July 2020.

image of The actress did a yoga pose by a pool at sunset.
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

The actress did a yoga pose by a pool at sunset.

Last year, she posted another heartfelt message for Morfit in honor of Valentine’s Day 2025.

"To my funny, cheeky, moody, loving, ever growing valentine @gmmorfit. It was always you. It will always be you," she wrote in the caption.

The post featured a carousel of intimate family moments — from cozy selfies to candid shots of Morfit stretching at the airport, hugging one of their kids and even holding five colorful toothbrushes.

image of Jordana Brewster is married to Mason Morfit.
Source: MEGA

Jordana Brewster is married to Mason Morfit.

In a previous interview with Glamour, Brewster revealed how their love story truly began.

“Mason and I had met once, while we were both still married, four years ago. At a lunch with mutual friends, he sat next to my then husband, and they talked about Hollywood. I’m always shy in new social situations, so I excused myself and wandered around Park City. But I took note of Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch I started following him on Instagram. I enjoyed his sweet, self-deprecating humor. His intelligence made him all the more attractive. He started following me as well. My heart would leap as soon as he liked a post or commented on something I’d written. We had similar backgrounds: We’d grown up abroad, ping-ponging from England to Brazil (me) and Indonesia (him),” she explained.

image of Jordana Brewster shares two sons with Andrew Form.
Source: MEGA

Jordana Brewster shares two sons with Andrew Form.

“Four days after I separated from Andrew, I was on a plane to San Francisco to visit this man I had met only once but who had stayed on my mind. I knew he'd been separated for two years. I wanted to see him, to confirm whether the image I’d built up in my mind matched reality. What I got was far more than I expected,” she added.

