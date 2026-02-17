Bikini-Clad Jordana Brewster Flaunts Toned Abs on Vacation: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jordana Brewster is bringing serious heat to the ‘gram. The Fast & Furious star showed off her sculpted figure in a jaw-dropping Instagram post, and fans couldn’t get enough. In the photo, Brewster made a yoga pose at the edge of a pool, rocking a tiny G-string bikini that highlights her toned abs. Behind her, the ocean sparkled as the sun dipped low, making the whole moment look straight out of a travel campaign.

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster posted a bikini photo on Instagram.

The sizzling snap comes not long after Brewster celebrated Valentine’s Day with her husband, Mason Morfit. She shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram, along with a montage of their favorite moments together. “My valentine: you put love, thought and hard work into everything you do esp singing karaoke. I love you with all of my heart @gmmorfit,” she wrote.

The Heart Eyes actress tied the knot with Morfit in September 2022. The pair originally met during a business lunch while she was still married to film producer Andrew Form. After separating from Form following 13 years of marriage, Brewster reconnected with Morfit — and the spark turned into something real. They were first romantically linked in July 2020.

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram The actress did a yoga pose by a pool at sunset.

Last year, she posted another heartfelt message for Morfit in honor of Valentine’s Day 2025. "To my funny, cheeky, moody, loving, ever growing valentine @gmmorfit. It was always you. It will always be you," she wrote in the caption.

The post featured a carousel of intimate family moments — from cozy selfies to candid shots of Morfit stretching at the airport, hugging one of their kids and even holding five colorful toothbrushes.

Source: MEGA Jordana Brewster is married to Mason Morfit.

In a previous interview with Glamour, Brewster revealed how their love story truly began. “Mason and I had met once, while we were both still married, four years ago. At a lunch with mutual friends, he sat next to my then husband, and they talked about Hollywood. I’m always shy in new social situations, so I excused myself and wandered around Park City. But I took note of Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch I started following him on Instagram. I enjoyed his sweet, self-deprecating humor. His intelligence made him all the more attractive. He started following me as well. My heart would leap as soon as he liked a post or commented on something I’d written. We had similar backgrounds: We’d grown up abroad, ping-ponging from England to Brazil (me) and Indonesia (him),” she explained.

Source: MEGA Jordana Brewster shares two sons with Andrew Form.