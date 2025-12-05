Jordana Brewster's Candid Snapshot: Star Caught Using Toilet in Hilarious Photo With Her 2 Dogs

Article continues below advertisement

Jordana Brewster had fans cracking up after posting one of her most unfiltered moments yet. The Fast & Furious actress shared a chaotic — and very relatable — bathroom selfie showing her sitting on the toilet while her two dogs hovered inches away.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster shared a funny bathroom selfie with her dogs.

Article continues below advertisement

In the pic, Brewster looked cozy in a cream knit sweater, her black pants pulled down as she attempted to snag a moment of peace. Instead, her pups stayed glued to her side, refusing to give her even a second of privacy. One dog even parked itself next to the toilet paper, making the whole scene even more ridiculous.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“These girls need Al Anon,” Brewster joked in her caption, poking fun at her clingy fur babies.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram The actress also posted poolside and fashion photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans immediately jumped into the comments section to join the fun. “😂😂😂😂,” one wrote, while another teased, “Privacy mom? Never heard of her!” A third chimed in, writing, “Even hot on the throne 🔥🔥🔥.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster said husband Mason Morfit makes her feel supported.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

It’s not the first time Brewster put her pups in the spotlight. She recently posted a sunny poolside pic where she lounged with her large poodle, showing off a bikini and sunglasses. “Two bishes getting our daily dose of vitamin d,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Her latest upload followed another stylish moment, where she flaunted her long legs in sheer black tights. She posed in a plush white chair wearing lace and polka dot see-through tights, a beige sweater, black booties and chunky gold hoops. Elsewhere in her photo dump, Brewster sat cross-legged on the floor in a black tank top and leggings, looking off to the side with a candle and stack of books behind her. She also shared a sweet subway selfie with husband Mason Morfit, who wore a blue button-down and gray puffer coat, while she donned a black fur jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She wrapped the carousel with a close-up of her black ballet flats and gray socks, leaving the post captionless as Bebel Gilberto’s live version of “Creep” played over it. The Fast & Furious fan-favorite has been spending plenty of time with Morfit and her two sons from her previous marriage to Andrew Form. “We complement each other in that we’re both nerds, very emotional and yet we love organization,” she once shared about the finance CEO. “We gravitate toward the same things. We’ve taught each other a lot.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jordana Brewster filed for divorce from Andrew Form in 2020 after 13 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Brewster didn’t hold back about how deeply the relationship changed her life. “I fell in love with someone who is truly a partner and now we have an extended family. He has four kids; I’ve got two. I see how much I’m growing and changing within that new structure because I feel completely supported and completely held and it’s also allowing me to live in my power," she said.