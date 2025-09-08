Jordana Brewster, 45, Sizzles in Red Bikini by the Pool: Photos
Jordana Brewster just turned up the heat on Instagram.
The Fast & Furious star, 45, wowed fans as she lounged poolside in a striking red bikini, showing off her toned figure while soaking up the sun. She completed the look with red-framed sunglasses and layered gold jewelry, giving the bold two-piece a chic, summer-ready edge.
Relaxing on a striped towel with a newspaper in front of her, Brewster looked effortless against the backdrop of clear skies, palm trees and sparkling water.
Her followers couldn’t get enough of the snap.
One fan raved, “Goddess," while another chimed in, saying, “We see you Lady ❤️.”
A third added, “Bikiniii girl ✨,” while someone else called her “smoking hot 🥵 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Within hours, the post had over 38,000 likes.
The actress, who never seems to age, has opened up about how she keeps her glow going.
“I love the sun; I’m Brazilian and a sun-worshipper. Being out in nature — preferably on the beach — makes me happy. I use Augustinus Bader products and EltaMD for my SPF. I also love Barbara Sturm serums,” she told NewBeauty.
She then revealed her number one rule when it comes to wellness.
“Self-care to me is eight hours of sleep!” Brewster said. "A big part of a healthy diet for me is vitamins and supplements. I swear by creatine and probiotics in the morning, and magnesium at night.”
Her fitness routine is just as structured.
“I love running; I wake up and run on the treadmill for about 30 minutes every day. I also love Pilates, which I practice three times a week, and I strength-train twice a week,” she explained.
When it comes to skincare, she knows what works for her.
“My favorite wellness indulgences are red-light therapy and my visits to my dermatologist. A little filler and Botox help a lot!” she admitted. “I love baths, especially with really yummy products like Susanne Kaufmann’s oil and bath salts. I wouldn’t say I do anything ‘out there’ for wellness — I’m pretty mainstream and I like science-backed methods. That being said, I love plunging my face into an ice-filled bowl first thing in the morning.”
However, her routine shifts a bit when she’s traveling for work.
“I've heard of people hydrating their face with mists, but I don't do that. I think people would laugh at me! I do drink a ton of water — more than I normally would — and stay away from salt,” she told Allure.
And when the day ends, she keeps it simple.
“For me, the best way to unwind at night after a long day is to read with a good glass of tequila,” she revealed.