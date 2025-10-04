Meet Pedro Pascal: The Heartthrob Actor Everyone Is Crushing On

Article continues below advertisement

Pedro Pascal isn't just a Hollywood talent; he has captured hearts worldwide as one of the Internet's biggest crushes. Here's what fans are buzzing about regarding the star of The Last of Us.

Source: MEGA Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin in 'The Mandalorian' and Joel Miller in 'The Last of Us.'

Who Is Pedro Pascal?

Pascal, the Chilean-American actor, quickly won over fans with his wholesome charm, sharp wit and knack for portraying lovable paternal figures like Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Joel Miller in The Last of Us.

What Is Pedro Pascal's Full Name?

While the world knows him as Pedro Pascal, he often introduces himself as José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal during interviews, sending fans into a frenzy. The internet has exploded with TikToks and Instagram compilations of him pronouncing his full name, captivating audiences with each mention.

Source: MEGA Pedro Pascal’s family fled from Chile's political unrest when he was an infant.

Article continues below advertisement

Pedro Pascal and His Parents Were Refugees

Born in Santiago, Chile, Pascal's family fled political turmoil when he was just a baby. "We fled a dictatorship and I was privileged enough to grow up in the United States after asylum in Denmark," he shared with the audience at the Cannes Film Festival in May. "If it weren't for that, I don't know what would have happened to us."

Pedro Pascal's Biggest TV and Movie Roles

Professionally acting since the late 1990s, Pascal found major acclaim in 2014 as Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones. His charm and bravery made him a fan favorite, and his dramatic death became one of the series' most unforgettable moments.

From 2015 to 2017, he portrayed former DEA agent Javier Peña in Narcos. Two years after the show concluded, he wowed fans again with his leading role in Disney+'s The Mandalorian, thanks in part to his endearing bond with Grogu.

Source: @HBO/YOUTUBE Pedro Pascal played Oberyn Martell in 'Game of Thrones' Season 4.

Most recently, Pascal starred as Joel in The Last of Us, where he plays a gruff smuggler thrust into a protective role over a teenager, played by Bella Ramsey. His character's heartbreaking end shattered viewers, reminiscent of the devastation felt during his Game of Thrones demise.

Source: MEGA Pedro Pascal wore a 'PROTECT THE DOLLS' shirt at the 'Thunderbolts U.K.' premiere in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Article continues below advertisement

Pedro Pascal Is an Advocate for the LGBTQ+ Community

Throughout his career, Pascal has been a vocal ally for the LGBTQ+ community. He made headlines in April for donning a white T-shirt emblazoned with "PROTECT THE DOLLS" at the U.K. premiere of Thunderbolts, a nod to transgender women in the community.

He also consistently champions his sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as transgender in February 2021. "My entire heart is set on, you know, the marginalized underdog," he emphasized in a 2023 Wired interview. "It's not a choice. Like, how dare anyone not support the people that are deserving of support, and are deserving of protection and need more of it than you do."

Pedro Pascal's Wild Coffee Order Had Fans Buzzing

For those long days on set, Pedro needs his caffeine fix! His distinctive coffee order gained attention when he was filmed signing autographs with a cup in hand, revealing he orders a venti iced quad with extra ice and six shots of espresso.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTBE Pedro Pascal orders a venti iced quad with extra ice and six shots of espresso.

"At some point, it became six [shots of espresso], and it was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about," he quipped during a March appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I don't have more coffee for the rest of the day, I swear."

Source: @Marvel Entertainment/YOUTUBE Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) in Marvel’s 'Fantastic Four' reboot.

Pedro Pascal Stars as Reed Richards