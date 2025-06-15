Everything to Know About 'The Last of Us' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

In April, co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin delivered good news about The Last of Us ahead of the release of the series' highly anticipated second season.

"We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of," he said in a statement. "The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with season three."

In a May interview with Collider, Mazin said there is "a decent chance" the next installment will be longer than its predecessor, which aired seven episodes.

Meanwhile, co-creator Neil Druckmann described working on The Last of Us as "a career highlight."

"I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support," he added. "Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We're thrilled to bring you more of The Last of Us."