Joseph Duggar's Alleged Victim 'Doesn't Want to Hide' Amid Attention Surrounding the Case: 'It Took a Lot for Her to Come Forward'
April 21 2026, Published 8:10 a.m. ET
The alleged victim in the case involving Joseph Duggar is choosing to stand strong — even as public attention around the situation continues to grow.
According to a source, the young girl is not backing away despite the intense spotlight.
“It took a lot for her to come forward, but she is not scared,” the insider shared with an outlet. “She is strong. She doesn’t want to hide.”
As OK! previously reported, Duggar, 31, was arrested in Arkansas on March 18 following allegations of sexual abuse involving a girl who is now 14 years old. The alleged incident reportedly took place in 2020 during a family vacation in Florida, when she was 9.
The situation escalated after the victim’s father confronted the reality star on March 17. Authorities then asked the father to call him while a detective listened in.
During that call, Duggar allegedly admitted to inappropriate behavior, reportedly saying he had touched the victim over her clothing and acknowledged his "intentions were not pure.”
He now faces serious charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor under 12, as well as lewd and lascivious conduct by an adult.
According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told investigators that Duggar would cover them with a blanket before engaging in inappropriate touching. She also claimed that he gradually moved closer to her waistline during the incident.
The affidavit further stated that Duggar reportedly "grazed the victim’s v-----" while his "hand was outside of her underwear."
- Joseph Duggar's Young Accuser Details 'Several Incidents of Sexual Abuse' That Allegedly Occurred When She Was 9: Affidavit
- Joseph Duggar Arrested After Accuser's Father Got Him to Confess on Phone Call With Police: Affidavit
- What's Happening With Joseph and Kendra Duggar? Everything to Know After Their Arrests
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The accuser also told authorities that Duggar later apologized, and she said the incident did not happen again.
While her identity has not been made public, sources said she is believed to have close ties to the family of Duggar’s wife, Kendra Duggar.
“[Kendra’s parents] Christina and Paul Caldwell are not hiding the fact that Joseph’s victim is [close to the Caldwell family],” an insider claimed. “Christina has told other members of their church, but she is not sure she wants to talk about it so publicly. That is what she is struggling with, but she is not hiding it.”
The source also shared more details about the timeline.
“When [the alleged sexual assault] happened, Joseph was on vacation with Kendra and her family,” the insider said. “No other Duggar [family members] were there. … As years passed, [the alleged victim] understood more and got the courage to tell her family. Just like the police report says, when she told her family, they acted on it.”
As the case unfolds, tensions within the extended family appear to be rising.
Sources claimed that Joseph is now allegedly “kicking” his wife’s family “out of their house and giving them 30 days to get out” after they supported reporting the incident.