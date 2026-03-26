Joseph Duggar Arrested After Accuser's Father Got Him to Confess on Phone Call With Police: Affidavit
March 26 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar, a former star of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested in Tontitown, Ark., on March 18, following a reported confession to the father of his accuser.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit from the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida, the investigation into the 31-year-old reality star began after a 14-year-old girl disclosed several incidents of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred during a 2020 family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9 years old.
The victim’s father confronted Joseph about the allegations on March 17.
Joseph Duggar Allegedly Told Victim's Father His 'Intentions Weren't Pure'
Following this confrontation, Arkansas police had the father call Joseph while a detective listened in.
During this call, Joseph reportedly admitted to his actions, stating he had touched the victim over her clothing and acknowledged his "intentions were not pure.”
He is currently facing serious felony charges in Florida and additional charges in Arkansas.
Joseph Duggar Accused of Inappropriately Touching 9-Year-Old Girl
He is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim under 12, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior by an adult. He waived his extradition hearing on March 20 and is awaiting transfer to Florida.
The victim, now 14, allegedly told the detective that Joseph would cover them in a blanket and then "pull the victim’s dress up and touch the victim’s thighs," the affidavit claims, adding that he would then "touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim’s waistline."
According to the affidavit, Joseph allegedly "grazed the victim’s v-----" while his "hand was outside of her underwear."
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Joseph Duggar Held Without Bail in Arkansas Prison
The alleged victim said the reality star "apologized to her for his actions," and it never happened again, according to the affidavit.
Both Joseph and his wife, Kendra, 27, face four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment. These charges are reportedly related to investigators finding locks on the exterior of bedroom doors in their home during a separate search.
Duggar is being held without bail at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas. Due to his high-profile status, he is reportedly under constant watch for his safety and has no access to other inmates.
The Duggars Have a History of Criminal Records
Joseph joins other Duggar family members with criminal records, including eldest son Josh, 38, currently serving a 12-year and 7-month federal prison sentence after being convicted in December 2021 on one count of receiving child sexual abuse material and one count of possessing it. He is incarcerated at FCI Seagoville with a projected release date in late 2032.
In September 2021, Jana Duggar, 36, was charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child after a minor in her care wandered off while she was reportedly napping. She pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine.