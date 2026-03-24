What's Happening With Joseph and Kendra Duggar? Everything to Know After Their Arrests
March 24 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
An Alleged Child Molestation Incident Happened in 2020
The Duggar family is back in familiar, troubled territory.
On March 18, the Bay County Sheriff's Office filed charges against Joseph Duggar, who gained national attention on 19 Kids and Counting, after becoming aware of an alleged 2020 incident in which the reality star is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl while on vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla.
The reality star has been married to his wife, Kendra, since 2017. They share four children, per recently published jail records.
According to an officer, Joseph allegedly asked the 9-year-old girl to sit on his lap.
"As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," the officer detailed. "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."
They added, "The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology."
Joseph "allegedly admitted his actions to the [victim's] father and Tontitown detectives," the officer said.
Joseph Duggar Was Arrested on March 18
The sheriff's office announced that Joseph was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.
He was booked into the Washington County, Ark., jail on March 18 at 3:59 p.m. local time and was awaiting extradition to Bay County. The records listed the Tontitown Police Department as the arresting agency.
His arrest came after the victim, now 14, participated in a forensic interview in connection with a report of past sexual abuse.
- Joseph Duggar Said Brother Josh's Sexual Abuse Crimes 'Broke My Heart' Years Before His Own Arrest on Child Molestation
- '19 Kids and Counting' Star Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Released After He Was Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl
- '19 Kids and Counting' Star Joseph Duggar Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl on Vacation
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Kendra Duggar Was Also Cuffed
A few days after Joseph's arrest, his wife, Kendra, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas and charged with four second degree counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four second degree counts of false imprisonment.
"After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," a source told Us Weekly on March 21. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it's evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."
She was released that same day on a $1,470 bond, OK! learned. Her mother-in-law, Michelle, was later spotted picking up Kendra.
Amy Duggar Weighed In on the Duggar Family's Latest String of Controversies
Following the series of legal setbacks, Duggar family member Amy Duggar expressed how "sickened, heartbroken and deeply angry" she is.
"My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe, protected and surrounded by people she could trust," she continued. "The courage it took for her to come forward, especially after years of carrying something so heavy, cannot be overstated. That bravery deserves to be honored above all else."
Amy, who was reportedly "utterly shocked to hear about these allegations and Joseph's arrest," added, "At the same time, I am not surprised that another alleged predator has emerged from this toxic system… For years, I have spoken out about the importance of truth, accountability and protecting children, even when it meant going against my own family. Family ties should never equal automatic trust or access, especially when it comes to the safety of children."
She appeared to be referring to Joseph's older brother, Josh Duggar, who admitted to molesting multiple young girls, including his sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, in the early 2000s. He also made headlines for using the "dark web and online file-sharing software" to download "child sexual abuse material from the internet multiple times" in May 2019, leading to his April 2021 arrest.
In December 2021, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child p---------- and sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars with 20 years of supervised release.