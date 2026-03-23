Kendra Duggar Has Her Mouth Examined During Jail Booking After Child Endangerment Arrest: Photos

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Footage from Kendra Duggar's shocking Friday, March 20, arrest has been released. As OK! reported, Duggar was booked at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas and charged with four second degree counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four second degree counts of false imprisonment.

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Inside Kendra Duggar's Booking

Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office Kendra Duggar was arrested on child endangerment charges on Friday, March 20.

During the booking, the mom-of-four, 27, was asked to place her hands on the wall as she was patted down by an officer, as seen in images. At one point, she used fingers from both of her hands to open her mouth wide so someone could examine her teeth. The TLC alum was wearing a brown shirt, light wash jeans and sneakers — the same she had on in her mugshot. Duggar was released that same day on a $1,470 bond, and she was seen being picked up by mother-in-law Michelle Duggar.

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Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office The mother-of-four was released that same day on a $1,470 bond.

Kendra was booked two days after husband Joseph Duggar was arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl — though he was also hit with the same child endangerment charges. "After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," a source explained of the situation to a news outlet. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."

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Why Was Joseph Duggar Arrested?

Source: @littleduggarfam/instagram Joseph and Kendra Duggar share four children.

Joseph, 31, was booked at the same jail and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. The alleged incident occurred in 2020 in Panama City Beach, Fla., while on vacation. According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, things began when Joseph allegedly asked the 9-year-old girl to sit on his lap.

Joseph Duggar Reportedly 'Apologized' to the Victim

Source: mega Joseph Duggar is still in jail after being arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.