Kendra Duggar Has Her Mouth Examined During Jail Booking After Child Endangerment Arrest: Photos
March 23 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
Footage from Kendra Duggar's shocking Friday, March 20, arrest has been released.
As OK! reported, Duggar was booked at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas and charged with four second degree counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four second degree counts of false imprisonment.
Inside Kendra Duggar's Booking
During the booking, the mom-of-four, 27, was asked to place her hands on the wall as she was patted down by an officer, as seen in images. At one point, she used fingers from both of her hands to open her mouth wide so someone could examine her teeth.
The TLC alum was wearing a brown shirt, light wash jeans and sneakers — the same she had on in her mugshot.
Duggar was released that same day on a $1,470 bond, and she was seen being picked up by mother-in-law Michelle Duggar.
Kendra was booked two days after husband Joseph Duggar was arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl — though he was also hit with the same child endangerment charges.
"After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," a source explained of the situation to a news outlet. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."
- Glum Joseph Duggar Gets Patted Down During Jail Search After He's Arrested on Child Molestation Charges: Photos
- Michelle Duggar Seen Picking Up Daughter-in-Law Kendra From Jail in Car With Apparent Bullet Holes as Son Joseph Faces Child Molestation Charges
- Kendra Duggar Now Facing Criminal Charges Alongside Husband Joseph as Police Announce Additional Counts in the Ongoing Investigation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why Was Joseph Duggar Arrested?
Joseph, 31, was booked at the same jail and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.
The alleged incident occurred in 2020 in Panama City Beach, Fla., while on vacation.
According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, things began when Joseph allegedly asked the 9-year-old girl to sit on his lap.
Joseph Duggar Reportedly 'Apologized' to the Victim
"As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," the officer said. "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."
"The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology," they continued, noting Joseph "allegedly admitted his actions to the [victim's] father and Tontitown detectives."
A report said the recent arrest was a result of the victim, who is now 14 years old, "participating in a forensic interview regarding a report of past sexual abuse."
Joseph has remained in jail and is waiting to be extradited to Florida.