'Nothing to Lose': Josh Duggar Considering Writing Prison Tell-All Where 'No One Would Be Off Limits': He 'Has Nothing to Los'

Josh Duggar, 36, is reportedly considering writing a tell-all book from behind prison walls as he serves out his 12 and a half year sentence.
The disgraced reality star was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021 and was later transferred to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.
Despite multiple attempts to appeal his guilty verdict, the TLC alum lost his final hope last month when the Supreme Court denied his request for a new trial.
"Josh is out of options," an insider close to the Duggar family spilled to a news outlet. "He’s blaming everything and everybody except himself for the Supreme Court’s decision not to overturn his child porn conviction."
"He has nothing to lose at this point, and certainly his wife could use the money," the insider added, referring to his wife, Anna, 36, who is currently raising their seven children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson — on her own.
"Finances are a huge issue right now, so a book would mean a big payday for Josh," the insider continued. "And no one would be off-limits — including this own family.
The insider also dished, "Everyone wants Anna to dump Josh, but she refuses."
As OK! previously reported, Josh's cousin Amy Duggar King opined that the mother-of-seven likely wouldn't ever file for divorce from her husband due to their strict religious beliefs.
"[They teach] your vows can not be broken, you are making a life decision, and no matter what happens, that is your husband and you have to respect him, love him, walk beside him, and in all honesty be underneath them," she explained in a June 2023 interview. "It’s sad — so sad — and it just breaks my heart to think about it."
"How much more can [Anna] endure, really?" Amy added. "I don’t understand how someone can literally go through so much trauma and be like, ‘I think I’m gonna stay for some more.’"
In a separate interview, Amy also suggested she thinks it's possible that "something traumatic" happened to Josh as a child or a teenager to make him the way that he is.
"I don't know what has happened," she clarified. "If you ask me, though, I think that something major has maybe happened to him, obviously very, very much so. I know that something's up and something is very wrong."
