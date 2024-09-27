Josh Duggar Lives in 'Honors Dorms' in Prison and Enjoys 'Special Privileges' Despite Past Disciplinary Action
Disgraced reality star Josh Duggar is reportedly in upgraded living facilities as he serves out his 12.5 year sentence at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas.
According to a source, the dorm has newly-painted walls and better amenities than other parts of the minimum security prison.
"They get special privileges and building updates because it’s an honors dorm. There are washers and dryers, microwaves, and more," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They're trying to create a dorm of model inmates."
In order to be moved to the "honors dorm," inmates are not allowed to have "any disciplinary actions in a certain amount of time," they have to have a job and they "must sign a code of conduct agreement."
However, the source shared Duggar may be receiving additional "special privileges" because he "apparently doesn't work," and he would have normally been "disqualified from living there because of his SHU time a couple of years ago," after he was caught with a smuggled phone.
It's been reported the prison decided to "waive" those requirements." The source also clarified since he is currently "getting a degree," the prison may be "counting that as an exception so he can stay."
But the disgraced former reality star's living conditions haven't always been on the nicer side. As OK! previously reported, a family member of one of the inmates claimed the prison sometimes served residents "expired" food and described the cell spaces as "small" and "dirty" with "mold all up in the mattresses."
The family member also said the facility had severe plumbing issues during a "nationwide lockdown" in 2022 that "got so bad that people were literally s---ing in the corners of the hallways because they couldn’t go to the bathroom."
Duggar was sentenced to serve more than 12 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.
His legal team appealed the verdict several times, but the father-of-seven — who shares Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with wife Anna — is officially stuck in prison until 2032 after his request was denied by the Supreme Court in June.
