Josh Duggar Lives in 'Honors Dorms' in Prison and Enjoys 'Special Privileges' Despite Past Disciplinary Action

But the disgraced former reality star's living conditions haven't always been on the nicer side. As OK! previously reported, a family member of one of the inmates claimed the prison sometimes served residents "expired" food and described the cell spaces as "small" and "dirty" with "mold all up in the mattresses."

The family member also said the facility had severe plumbing issues during a "nationwide lockdown" in 2022 that "got so bad that people were literally s---ing in the corners of the hallways because they couldn’t go to the bathroom."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!