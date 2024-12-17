Anna Duggar Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring on Rare Outing Amid Disgraced Husband Josh's 12.5-Year Prison Stint
Loyal to a fault?
Anna Duggar is still wearing her wedding ring two years after her husband, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing what an investigator described as some of the "worst of the worst" child pornography.
The mother-of-seven has managed to fly under the radar since the sentencing and is rarely spotted in public, but last week, she was seen twice as she attended local community events.
On Tuesday, December 10, Anna looked somber as she walked to her car sporting a brown sweater and blue jeans. One of her children was with her for the outing.
Two days later, Anna appeared much more upbeat. She was photographed with her hair curled as she wore a black top, a patterned gray jacket and a pair of light-wash jeans.
"She went to the event with some of her children," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She looked like she was having a great time. She was smiling and joking around with a friend."
As OK! previously reported, Anna has not publicly mentioned any intention to divorce her husband despite his horrific crimes. In a 2022 interview, Amy King (neé Duggar), who is Josh's cousin, claimed she didn't think Anna would ever split from the convicted s-- offender due to their family's strict religious beliefs.
"[They teach] your vows can not be broken, you are making a life decision, and no matter what happens, that is your husband and you have to respect him, love him, walk beside him, and in all honesty be underneath them," she explained at the time. "It’s sad — so sad — and it just breaks my heart to think about it."
Amy also said she and her husband offered to help Anna throughout the investigation and trial, but she was met with radio silence.
"I’ve tried to text her. Well, at first it was ‘I love you. I'm here for you. Please let me know how I can like help you through this,’ and I got no response," she continued. "Then my second one was an ‘I’m speaking out of love to you. I'm trying to get through to you ... We are a safe place if you need to take your children somewhere.’"
"Maybe she’s in disbelief. It’s going to take her a long time to even understand what the heck is going on. What has happened in her life is tragic," Amy noted. "She’s a victim of all this too."
