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Josh Duhamel Felt He Lived in Ex-Wife Fergie's 'Shadow' Due to Her 'Massive' Fame Before Divorce: 'It Was My Own Ego'

Photo of Josh Duhamel and Fergie
Source: MEGA

Josh Duhamel felt he lived in ex-wife Fergie's shadow due to her 'massive fame' before their divorce.

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March 26 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

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Josh Duhamel gave rare insight into his eight-year marriage to Fergie.

On the Wednesday, March 25, episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the actor, 53, recalled feeling inferior to his ex-wife when they were still together.

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Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Josh Duhamel guest-starred on 'The Megyn Kelly Show.'

“It was a huge shift because she was a massive star at the time and so it was a big adjustment for me, if I’m being honest,” Duhamel recalled. “But, you know, Fergie is a very normal person, at the end of the day. A good mom. We have a great relationship. She and my wife [Audra Mari] actually get along great.”

Fergie and Duhamel were married from 2009 to 2019, separating in 2017. They share a 12-year-old son, Axl. In 2022, the Safe Haven star married Mari. The actor and his new spouse share a 2-year-old son, Shepherd, and are expecting a daughter.

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Image of Josh Duhamel shares a child with Fergie.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Josh Duhamel shares a child with Fergie.

During the interview, Duhamel admitted he and Fergie struggled over “whose star was bigger” during the height of the musician’s fame.

“It’s probably my own ego more than anything. I don’t think it bugged her as much as it probably did me. But she was a massive star at the time!” he spilled, noting he was “in her shadow a lot of the time.”

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Image of Josh Duhamel was previously married to Fergie.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Josh Duhamel was previously married to Fergie.

Despite the divorce, the celebs maintain a “great relationship” today.

“We parent our son, Axl. She’s a great mom,” said Duhamel. “I’m extremely happily married now to my wife, Audra. We have a beautiful son and a little girl on the way. [Audra and Fergie] have a great relationship, which is what I really care about.”

He added, “I want to make sure everybody is just copacetic. I just want peace and I don’t want any in-fighting between anybody. They’ve been very civil, thankfully, in the way they approach this thing. … It could be ugly but, thankfully, it’s not.”

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Image of Fergie never re-married after Josh Duhamel.
Source: MEGA

Fergie never re-married after Josh Duhamel.

Mari announced her pregnancy with black-and-white snapshots of herself caressing her growing belly on March 5.

“Adding a little girl to our story…We can’t wait to meet you 🤍@joshduhamel,” the model wrote.

The movie star gushed in the comments section, “Can’t wait to meet that little cutie💕 Love you momma.”

Fergie also showed her support, adding, “Welcome the cuteness! 💖💖.”

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Image of Josh Duhamel has a positive co-parenting relationship with Fergie.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duhamel has a positive co-parenting relationship with Fergie.

In April 2025, Duhamel confirmed he's amicable with his ex-wife, insisting they have a good, private relationship.

“Thankfully, we still have a really good relationship. We co-parent [Axl]. There’s very little conflict there,” he said at the time. “Obviously, we have different ways of going about it, but she lets me parent, she trusts that I've got his best interests, and I'm going to do a good job, and I do the same for her.”

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