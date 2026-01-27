Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Reveals 'Offensive' Question Kamala Harris' Vetting Team Asked While He Was Being Considered for VP: Watch
Josh Shapiro opened up about being considered to be Kamala Harris' vice presidential nominee.
During a Tuesday, January 27, appearance on The View, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up what the Pennsylvania governor, 52, said about the 2024 vetting process in his new book, Where We Keep the Light.
In her question, the political strategist revealed that Shapiro wrote about his wife being subject to "offensive, unkind and nasty commentary," and that Harris' team asked him whether he'd "ever been an agent of the Israeli government."
Josh Shapiro Doesn't 'Harbor Any Ill Will' Over the Question
When asked how he felt about the question, Shapiro, who is Jewish, gave a vague response, declaring, "First off, it was an honor to be considered."
Shapiro then admitted, "I did receive a call on my way in [to meet with Harris] asking that question, really, about dual loyalty, which is how it landed on me."
The politician went on to say that he didn't "harbor any ill will" toward anyone and that he knows people "have a job to do," adding, "I'm a big boy, I can take the question."
'I Wanted to Share My Side'
Shapiro said sharing the aforementioned "wasn't about dishing," but about explaining "how he went through the process."
"I want folks to know how I make decisions. It's always about how can I still be a good dad, a good husband, and serve the public in the most impactful way," he said. "That process is one where everyone gets to talk except for you. I wanted the chance to share my side."
Donald Trump Told Josh Shapiro That Being President Is 'Very Dangerous'
Elsewhere in the interview, Shapiro divulged that Donald Trump warned him against running for president someday during a bizarre phone call after his house was set on fire last April.
The Democratic politician explained that while the call started normally with the president "checking in," Trump ended up telling him, "By the way, you shouldn't want to be president."
And when Shapiro told the president he wasn't "planning on running," Trump replied, "Well, it's very dangerous. It's more dangerous than being a bull rider."
"I thought, how do you sort of know that, empirically?" Shapiro said, then adding, "He went through a whole thing."
Notably, there were two attempts to assassinate Trump in 2024 before he returned to the White House for the second time.
Trump apparently also listed other Democratic presidential candidates during their chat, per the governor's book, though he didn't name who.