Joshua Jackson Reveals How He Stays 'So Fresh and Lovely' at 46 Years Old

Joshua Jackson revealed his secret to aging like fine wine.

During the Emmys red carpet, Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox asked Jackson how he "manages to stay so fresh and lovely" at this stage of life after being in show business for 35 years.

"Once you hit your 40s, it’s all downhill," Jackson, 46, answered.

"I think that’s the magic sauce, I love my life. I love what I do for a living. I’ve got a beautiful little girl. There’s not much to complain about,” the Dr. Death star added. "Life is good."