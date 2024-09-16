Joshua Jackson Reveals How He Stays 'So Fresh and Lovely' at 46 Years Old
Joshua Jackson revealed his secret to aging like fine wine.
During the Emmys red carpet, Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox asked Jackson how he "manages to stay so fresh and lovely" at this stage of life after being in show business for 35 years.
"Once you hit your 40s, it’s all downhill," Jackson, 46, answered.
"I think that’s the magic sauce, I love my life. I love what I do for a living. I’ve got a beautiful little girl. There’s not much to complain about,” the Dr. Death star added. "Life is good."
He also detailed other factors that may have contribute to his youthful appearance.
"I think it's chasing around a 4-year-old. I think that it keeps you young," the actor, who shares daughter Juno Rose Diana with ex Jodie Turner-Smith mentioned to People during the same event.
"The gray hair might tell you a little different," he added. "I think it's just that I shaved, really, I mean, I am happy. I'm very happy, but I think it's that I shaved. I think I look a lot younger without a full COVID beard."
The Scream 2 alum's current look has become the talk of social media, sparking a flurry of comments.
“He’s still so hot. Hotter than the Dawson’s Creek days!” one user commented on a clip of Jackson’s entrance to the 2024 Emmys stage.
Another fan gushed, “He gets more and more handsome.”
A devoted Dawson’s Creek fan chimed in, writing, “God, Pacey Witter is still one of the hottest men alive,” referencing Jackson’s iconic on-screen role.
Jackson was joined by Matt Bomer, 46, during the Emmys to present the Governor’s Award to screenwriter Greg Berlanti. As they made their entrance, they were greeted by Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait,” the official Dawson's Creek soundtrack.
“Ah yes, this song,” Jackson chuckled as the audience cheered.
“TV history was made on Dawson’s Creek as Greg was the first writer-producer — thank you — to show a gay kiss on primetime between two teenagers, and that was back in 2000,” Jackson told the crowd. “I remember being so proud — thank you again — to be a part of that show and at the same time, I didn’t understand how big it was.”
Bomer also showed how the screenwriter and the role impacted his life.
“Greg has always given us big moments, ones that challenge us to be better versions of ourselves,” the Magic Mike alum noted.