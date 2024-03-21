Ben Affleck Says Goodbye to His Beard as He's Spotted With a Clean Shave While on a Walk With His Son Samuel, 12: Photos
Bye Ben Affleck's beard! You will be missed.
The award-winning actor looked very different during a recent outing with his son, Samuel, 12, as his clean-shaven face was put on full display on his walk with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's youngest child.
In photos obtained by OK!, nothing but a slight shadow remained on Affleck's face during his daytime stroll with Samuel.
The pair appeared bundled up for the brisk Santa Monica morning, as the dad-of-three — who also shares Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with Garner — sported khaki pants, a red wine-colored shirt, an olive green button-up top and a maroon, sherpa-lined jacket, while Samuel opted for a navy quarter-zip from his school with matching pants.
The father-son duo appeared to possibly be headed to a park of some sort to play, considering Affleck held onto a basketball and his mini-me dragged a scooter in one hand and his water bottle in the other.
In one snap, Affleck's wedding band could be seen shimmering on his finger — though his wife, Jennifer Lopez, did not appear to join her husband and stepson for the casual occasion.
Affleck's beardless face was also seen a few days earlier, when he and Lopez sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, March 16.
For the fun-filled date night, the "On the Floor" singer shimmered in $2,500 bedazzled, crystal-embellished, Jimmy Choo knee-high boots, which she styled with a pair of classic, wide-leg blue jeans, a white T-shirt and aviator sunglasses, while Affleck donned a flannel, a navy jacket, matching pants and a baseball hat.
Lopez seemed to love her husband with or without facial hair, as she wasn't shy to show affection toward her partner during their attendance at the NBA matchup.
While it is unclear whether the Good Will Hunting actor shaved his face just because or for an upcoming role, Affleck has previously shocked fans with his hairless features in the past.
In 2015, the Hollywood heartthrob stepped out without a beard to a screening of the film Beasts of No Nation in Los Angeles, as a 5 o'clock shadow could vaguely be seen creeping in around his mustache area.
Affleck went bare-faced yet again in 2020, when he filmed a video with his best friend and frequent costar Matt Damon during the COVID-19 pandemic.