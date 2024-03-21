Ben Affleck Says Goodbye to His Beard as He's Spotted With a Clean Shave While on a Walk With His Son Samuel, 12: Photos

In photos obtained by OK!, nothing but a slight shadow remained on Affleck's face during his daytime stroll with Samuel.

The pair appeared bundled up for the brisk Santa Monica morning, as the dad-of-three — who also shares Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with Garner — sported khaki pants, a red wine-colored shirt, an olive green button-up top and a maroon, sherpa-lined jacket, while Samuel opted for a navy quarter-zip from his school with matching pants.