Jodie Turner-Smith Explains Her 'Brave' Decision to Divorce Joshua Jackson Despite 'Beautiful' Marriage to Actor
Jodie Turner-Smith didn't have anything negative to say about her marriage to estranged husband Joshua Jackson when addressing their split for the first time since she filed for divorce in October 2023.
In a new interview published Sunday, February 25, the Queen & Slim star broke her silence about her decision to legally end her union to Jackson four years after tying the knot in August 2019.
"Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working," Turner-Smith expressed while reflecting on her marital demise from the Dawson's Creek actor, whom she shares her 3-year-old daughter, Juno, with. "And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."
The 37-year-old noted she doesn't find her "beautiful" marriage to Jackson, 45, a "failure," but instead views the situation as a "time for a new moment for both of us," adding, "and how exciting."
"The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move," she admitted. "The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved."
Turner-Smith concluded by telling readers to stop and ask themselves if they are truly happy in their own romantic relationships.
"If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us," she confessed.
The former couple's breakup came as quite the surprise to fans when Turner-Smith filed for divorce toward the end of last year.
Since their split, however, the duo has appeared to move on, as Jackson sparked romance rumors with Lupita Nyong'o, 40, while Turner-Smith seemed content spending Valentine's Day with the pair's daughter.
Jackson and the Black Panther actress fueled speculation about their potential romance after they were seen leaving Erewhon Market together in December 2023.
On Wednesday, February 14, Turner-Smith declared she had "the best Valentine's Day yet" despite it being her first time celebrating the holiday without Jackson since the exes became an item in 2018.
While a source previously spilled Jackson was "heartbroken" about his estranged wife's decision, the separated spouses don't seem to hold any ill will toward one another.
