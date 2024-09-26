Josiane Laure Modjom: Making a Revolutionary Impact on Canada’s Fashion Landscape

Josiane Laure Modjom, also known as ‘Malia Indigo,’ is the CEO and Founder of the Malia Indigo Corporation . During her professional career, she has obtained the CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant) designation in Canada - practicing as a senior accountant for over 18 years -and has also practiced as an SAP-certified consultant. A former model and social justice advocate, Josiane Laure is most recently recognized for her invaluable contributions to the world of fashion, working as a fashion show producer and leader of an innovative social movement.

Josiane Laure comments: “After being signed to a Canadian agency, I soon realized that there was no real space for me as a plus-size model. The industry has traditionally operated in line with unspoken rules - ones that often target a specific demographic and subsequently neglect diverse bodies and backgrounds.”

Recognizing a gap in the industry and seeking to make a lasting impact, Josiane Laure began researching new ways to approach the industry’s limitations. At this time, the body positivity movement in the US was steadily gaining momentum, and Josiane Laure hoped to extend the concept into Canada. To bring this vision to life, she transitioned from a career in modeling to establishing an organization for marginalized artists.

Josiane Laure continues: “During my research phase, I came across photographers who were uncomfortable working with more diverse models, and Malia Indigo was established as a necessary response. The mission is to promote inclusivity and reframe the way we perceive fashion, beauty, and design. We work with all types of artists, from models and designers to photographers and videographers.”