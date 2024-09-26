Josiane Laure Modjom: Making a Revolutionary Impact on Canada’s Fashion Landscape
Josiane Laure Modjom, also known as ‘Malia Indigo,’ is the CEO and Founder of the Malia Indigo Corporation. During her professional career, she has obtained the CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant) designation in Canada - practicing as a senior accountant for over 18 years -and has also practiced as an SAP-certified consultant. A former model and social justice advocate, Josiane Laure is most recently recognized for her invaluable contributions to the world of fashion, working as a fashion show producer and leader of an innovative social movement.
Josiane Laure comments: “After being signed to a Canadian agency, I soon realized that there was no real space for me as a plus-size model. The industry has traditionally operated in line with unspoken rules - ones that often target a specific demographic and subsequently neglect diverse bodies and backgrounds.”
Recognizing a gap in the industry and seeking to make a lasting impact, Josiane Laure began researching new ways to approach the industry’s limitations. At this time, the body positivity movement in the US was steadily gaining momentum, and Josiane Laure hoped to extend the concept into Canada. To bring this vision to life, she transitioned from a career in modeling to establishing an organization for marginalized artists.
Josiane Laure continues: “During my research phase, I came across photographers who were uncomfortable working with more diverse models, and Malia Indigo was established as a necessary response. The mission is to promote inclusivity and reframe the way we perceive fashion, beauty, and design. We work with all types of artists, from models and designers to photographers and videographers.”
Since 2016, the Malia Indigo Corporation has transformed from an online directory to the host and producer of TPSFS (Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show). Still running today, the fashion show has garnered the attention of communities across Europe and North America, bringing like-minded artists together to showcase their contributions on runways from Toronto to Paris. An attendee of the event adds: “In the ‘plus industry,’ fashion shows are where you can express your personality, which is really nice to see here. Especially because we’ve been told for so long that we can’t be who we are and succeed at the same level as other models.”
Following its resounding success, Malia Indigo has continued to host fashion shows on an annual basis and raise awareness for the dedicated members of its growing organization. Since joining the Malia Indigo Corporation, many models have been selected for further opportunities and runway shows, kickstarting their careers and representing the material benefits of JosianeLaure’s work. As a whole, JosianeLaure is contributing to the evolution of the Canadian fashion industry by changing the way people perceive and understand fashion.
In the modern context, plus-size modeling has not received as much recognition as it deserves, meaning that necessary training is underdeveloped and not widely available. Models may possess a desire to enter the industry but remain unequipped with the appropriate tools to do so. Due to this, Josiane Laure has launched an exclusive training program, coaching models through topics of self-care, self-acceptance, self-confidence, and the fundamentals of modeling, posing, and runway techniques. The program includes 10 sessions designed to prepare students for the realities of the modeling world - including how to approach competitive agencies and get signed onto their books.
Josiane Laure continues: “Our work thus far has been a glowing success, introducing a refreshing new take on an industry that hasn’t been developed for decades. The world is so diverse and should be represented within the fashion industry. Fashion has a strong influence on our mental health and overall wellness, so not being able to dress how you want can feel incredibly constricting.”
In 2018, Malia Indigo was recognized by CBC as one of the most innovative businesses in the Greater Toronto Area and recognized by the Canadian House of Commons for its impact on the community. The organization is currently working on a new collection for its exclusive BE YOU clothing line and continues its efforts to promote a more diverse and inclusive environment. As a leading voice in the plus-size community, the Malia Indigo Corporation stands as an innovative player in this space - rooted in social consciousness and a dedication to making a change.