Josie Canseco Strips Down for NSFW Bathtub Moment With Boyfriend Johnny Manziel: Photo
Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco are giving fans a glimpse of their intimate moments!
On December 6, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback and his girlfriend shared a steamy Instagram Story to celebrate his 32nd birthday. In the video, the duo were seen sitting in a bathtub together, seemingly nude, with Manziel washing Canseco’s hair.
"A love like you," she wrote, alongside a heart emoji.
"My best friend and my forever. I'm so proud of the man you've grown into." she added. "You are the kindest heart I've ever met. How'd I get so lucky ++ happy birthday my baby @imanziel2."
The 28-year-old, daughter of former MLB player Jose Canseco, confirmed her relationship with Johnny in April when they attended Stagecoach together.
Josie’s sultry post comes after a cryptic comment she made about her relationship with the former professional football quarterback.
When asked if she would be spending Thanksgiving with him, she said to Page Six, “Focusing on family right now. Family for sure is just a priority.”
“Holidays get tough for some people. That’s the one time I like to bring my family together and make sure everyone is [focused on] love, family, friends, relationships, everything. I just want to keep it as close as possible,” she added.
Despite keeping details of their relationship under wraps, the SummerBreak alum has praised her boyfriend in past interviews.
“I like to make fun of him from time to time because I do get the princess treatment,” she said to Us Weekly in July. “He takes such good care of me. I couldn’t have asked for any better right now.”
“He’s a sweet Texas boy,” she continued. “He is close with his family and his mom and his sister and her little ones. I just went to Texas to meet them recently. Everyone was so sweet and welcoming and to see that he has such an amazing family made me feel so comfortable.”
Josie, who dated Brody Jenner in 2019, also values keeping their relationship private.
“I also think there’s a lot of beauty in keeping my relationship personal and between us. I have nothing to hide, but at the same time, I think it’s going to be healthy for us to grow together to be the people we want to be if it’s not all publicized,” she shared.
The model also feels secure with Johnny, despite his past with Bre Tiese.
“I have not seen that yet. I love that show, by the way, and I know he filmed with his ex-wife, Bre,” she said to Us Weekly in September, referring to his boyfriend’s cameo on his ex's reality show Selling Sunset. “I haven’t seen it yet, but I will see it at some point.”
“I’m very supportive because I know what she was to him back in the day,” she noted. “I know that we are where we are now and everything is good.”