Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex Had Cryptic Conversation During Remembrance Sunday Balcony Appearance
Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex were seen chatting on the balcony during Remembrance Sunday on November 10, and one body language expert thinks the Duchess of Edinburgh was a comforting figure for the Princess of Wales.
"She will be supported in this," lip reader Kayleigh Harris claimed Kate told Sophie.
Harris later told an outlet Sophie said: "Yes, and especially..."
Body language analyst Judi James thinks Sophie was able to take Prince William's place during the outing.
"Sophie was clearly in the role of temporary stand-in for William," James shared. "She chatted to Kate on the balcony as the two women stood side-by-side and despite Kate's impeccable appearance of confidence as she stood in the spot that used to belong to the late Queen, Sophie appeared to be keeping a watchful eye over her as Anne has clearly been keeping over brother Charles."
"It was the small touch or even pat on the back as Kate walked ahead inside the building that seemed to not only offer a form of maternal affection, caring and reassurance or even congratulation to her niece-in-law, but it also looked like the visible proof to William that Kate is in very safe and caring royal hands when he is not there by her side," James noted.
OK! previously reported commentators were concerned about Kate's well-being after she attended the event two months after revealing she is cancer-free.
"I think she [Kate] made a great effort. It was important because the Queen [Camilla] wasn’t there and her husband was there presenting a wreath, so I think it was important the family was there," actor Christopher Biggins explained on GB News.
"But she didn’t look very well. Everybody worries about her and everyone needs to worry about her," he pointed out to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.
Despite their concerns, Webster didn't want to fuel conspiracies about Kate's health.
"I want to be careful not to put more pressure on her because she must be stressed about coming back into the public," Webster emphasized. "Everyone will be trying to analyze everything."
In September, Kate took to social media to share with fans that she is in remission.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Despite the severity of her condition, William and Kate were able to focus on what mattered to them the most.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
