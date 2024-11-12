Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex Had Cryptic Conversation During Remembrance Sunday Balcony Appearance

Body language analyst Judi James thinks Sophie was able to take Prince William's place during the outing.

"Sophie was clearly in the role of temporary stand-in for William," James shared. "She chatted to Kate on the balcony as the two women stood side-by-side and despite Kate's impeccable appearance of confidence as she stood in the spot that used to belong to the late Queen, Sophie appeared to be keeping a watchful eye over her as Anne has clearly been keeping over brother Charles."