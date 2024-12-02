Madonna Calls Celebrating Thanksgiving With Boyfriend Akeem Morris, Her Dad and All 6 Kids 'Medicine for the Soul': Photos
Madonna was surrounded by her loved ones on Thanksgiving.
On Monday, December 2, the superstar uploaded plenty of photos from her family-centric celebration, which was attended by her father, boyfriend Akeem Morris and all six of her children.
"We are born into families and we create our own," the caption of her upload began. "As time goes by I am more and more appreciative of these microcosms of life that Dance around me and teach me lessons every day."
"My Family has experienced many losses this year. My father has endured with Dignity. Watching him cry in the cemetery when we buried my brother Christopher [Ciccone] — right after he lost his wife was a moment I will never forget," the Grammy winner, 66, continued. "Spending time with him and all my children on Thanksgiving was Medicine for the Soul. 🍁🤎."
Madonna's father made a rare appearance in the snaps, as did her twins, Estere and Stella, daughter Mercy and son David Banta, in addition to her two older biological children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie.
The images pictured the brood in a rural field, a snap of the singer in a horse barn and Madonna cozying up to her beau. The two started dating in 2022 after meeting on the set of a photo shoot.
As OK! reported, the music icon's brother died in October at age 63 after a battle with cancer.
"My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long," the "Like a Prayer" vocalist wrote on Instagram at the time. "It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo."
Madonna supported her sibling when he came out as gay, and the two became so close that he acted as the creative director for some of her tours.
However, despite being inseparable growing up, the two didn't speak for quite some time in their later years — though she said "we found our way back to each other" when he first got sick.
"I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands. We closed our eyes and we danced. Together," she concluded. "I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere.💔."