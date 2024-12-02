Madonna Calls Celebrating Thanksgiving With Boyfriend Akeem Morris, Her Dad and All 6 Kids 'Medicine for the Soul': Photos

"We are born into families and we create our own," the caption of her upload began. "As time goes by I am more and more appreciative of these microcosms of life that Dance around me and teach me lessons every day."

"My Family has experienced many losses this year. My father has endured with Dignity. Watching him cry in the cemetery when we buried my brother Christopher [Ciccone] — right after he lost his wife was a moment I will never forget," the Grammy winner, 66, continued. "Spending time with him and all my children on Thanksgiving was Medicine for the Soul. 🍁🤎."