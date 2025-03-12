Pregnant Joss Stone Says She Felt Like 'Something Was Missing' From Her Life Before Welcoming Her 3 Kids
Joss Stone certainly has her hands full with her kids — sons Shackleton, 2, and Bear, 4 months, and daughter Violet, 4 — but she is embracing this chaotic period as she gears up to welcome her fourth child with her partner, Cody DaLuz.
"I've wanted kids since I was a kid. For me, there was something missing, and I needed to find it. I knew it was a kid. I needed to find the right man to bring up my children — that has been part of my mission in life. I walked through the first half of my life looking for my babies," the singer, 37, exclusively tells OK! ahead of her March 16 performance at a fundraiser in Los Angeles for Saving Innocence, a non-profit dedicated to ending child trafficking in L.A.
"And then I found my babies, so I'm like, 'Oh, they're here now,'" Stone, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4 after adopting son Bear in 2024, adds. "The piece has been filled, but as far as who I am and what I write about, I still do creative things."
In this season of her life, the songwriter — who headlined Less is More – An Evening with Joss Stone 2025 Solo Tour from February 17 to 26 — says her approach to music hasn't shifted.
"I think my writing has always been different depending on the day — and that has not changed," she shares. "If you'd asked me that question 10 years ago, it would be the same answer it is today. I'll write about what I'm thinking of today and tomorrow, and I'll write about what I'm thinking of tomorrow and it won't be the same thing. I just write about what's on my mind. I'm still the same creative person I was before, and I still have time to do that because I have a partner that allows me to have the time."
Fortunately, DaLuz, who married Stone in 2023, is there for the U.K. native every step of the way. "You just need a good partner and a good support system. It takes a village! You can't do it all on your own," she confesses. "You need your people and you need to choose the right person!"
Though Stone has yet to welcome her fourth child, she and her partner are basking in the craziness. "I was getting worried that [having kids] wouldn't happen. I've never had the thought of, 'Oh, I just want one kid.' I wish I was like that, but I'm sort of a bit of an extremist. I was brought up in a big family and I wanted a big family. In the past, I had very bad taste in men, so I sort of felt like I was running out of time. But once I found Cody, he was on the same page as me. It was strange how I found him. Unlike other guys I dated, Cody genuinely wanted a family and that was awesome. Timing is so important and you have to align on what your hopes and dreams are."
"It's amazing. I wanted to have all of my kids close together, and they all really get along and help each other out. I'm going to have four under five!" she adds.
Stone also notes she didn't lose herself in the latter years of her life. "People think you're going to become this different woman when you welcome kids, but that is not true. I feel exactly the same, and I now finally have my babies," she declares.
Since the "Super Duper Love" songstress is so family-oriented, it made sense she is deeply passionate about Saving Innocence, a non-profit dedicated to ending child trafficking in L.A.
"I was talking to the guy that runs the charity, which is about 14 years old. They raise funds every year to basically run their charity and pay people to go and save these girls and take the traffickers to prison. I was asking him, 'How does this happen?' since I'm fearful — all parents are fearful of anything bad happening to their child, period. He said most of the girls that get into this situation don't have present parents and some of them have an abusive father or no father," she explains. "But he said most of them have already been abused, so when a man comes along and wants to be the 11, 12-year-old's boyfriend, he treats her badly, but she sees that as normal. One of the biggest challenges is getting these girls to walk away from these guys. So, when my friend asked me to raise money to stop these men, I was like, 'Yes.' A song will draw people to come together and to donate."
"For anyone reading this — or any girls that need the number — they can call this hotline: (888) 373-7888. Saving Innocence links with the FBI and law enforcement in the area to try to find these girls," she adds. "Saving Innocence is really amazing. I'm just trying to shed a bit of light on it, and if I am a role model, then that's great! You have to be brave and stand up for yourself."
The “Garden Gala” Performance Benefitting Saving Innocence will happen on Sunday, March 16, from 1-5 p.m. PT in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.