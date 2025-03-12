Pregnant Joss Stone Says She Felt Like 'Something Was Missing' From Her Life Before Welcoming Her 3 Kids

Since the "Super Duper Love" songstress is so family-oriented, it made sense she is deeply passionate about Saving Innocence, a non-profit dedicated to ending child trafficking in L.A.

"I was talking to the guy that runs the charity, which is about 14 years old. They raise funds every year to basically run their charity and pay people to go and save these girls and take the traffickers to prison. I was asking him, 'How does this happen?' since I'm fearful — all parents are fearful of anything bad happening to their child, period. He said most of the girls that get into this situation don't have present parents and some of them have an abusive father or no father," she explains. "But he said most of them have already been abused, so when a man comes along and wants to be the 11, 12-year-old's boyfriend, he treats her badly, but she sees that as normal. One of the biggest challenges is getting these girls to walk away from these guys. So, when my friend asked me to raise money to stop these men, I was like, 'Yes.' A song will draw people to come together and to donate."