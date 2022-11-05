Joy-Anna Duggar 'Emotional' After Learning Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 3 Is 'High Risk'
Only one month after Joy-Anna Duggar announced she was pregnant with baby number three, the Counting On alum received some unsettling news.
While catching a glimpse of her bundle of joy on her very first ultrasound, she found out that her pregnancy was at high risk for blood clots.
Joy-Anna opened up about the troubling appointing on her Friday, November 4, YouTube video.
"I got to see baby. That’s encouraging. Everything looks great. Baby was kicking and arms were waving and all the things," she explained, before revealing she is feeling "heavy-hearted" by a less exciting part of the medical appointment.
"[I'm] a little bit emotional, because I knew that I tested positive for GHFR but they looked back at the records and they were looking closer and I don’t know all the medical terms but instead of having one strand, I have two," she continued.
"It puts me more at high risk for blood clots and so I am now going to have to start doing shots daily which is kind of crazy because my best friend has to do that in pregnancy as well," she added, noting she would have to have "take blood thinners, a lot more vitamins," and even deliver the baby early.
"Not really sure. I’m gonna meet with the high-risk doctor … next appointment, but this is all a huge surprise," she shared. "Thankfully baby is still healthy."
Joy-Anna also shares son Gideon, 4, and daughter Evelyn Mae, 2, with her husband, Austin Forsyth. The couple began their courtship, which was documented on their hit TLC show, in November 2016.
Despite planning their nuptials for the following October, the lovebirds said "I do" roughly five months early, in May 2017, sparking rumors it was a shotgun wedding due to an accidental pregnancy.