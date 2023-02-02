Jinger Duggar Reveals Which Family Members Inspired Her To Rebel Against Her Parents' Strict Dress Code

Jinger Vuolo (neé Duggar) opened up on her controversial upbringing and who played a part in influencing her to step away from some of her parents' strict beliefs in her new memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, which hit shelves Tuesday, January 31.

The mother-of-two — who shares two daughters, 4-year-old Felicity and 2-year-old Evangeline, with husband Jeremy — confessed her views slowly started to change after she got to know sister Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald.