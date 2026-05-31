Joy Behar Criticizes Jaxson Dart for Attending Donald Trump Rally

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Joy Behar, co-host of The View, has expressed her disapproval of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart for attending a rally featuring President Donald Trump. During the May 26 episode, Behar highlighted the implications of Dart’s choice, stating, “For somebody to back a guy like Trump, whose history of discrimination and racism goes back to housing discrimination in the ’70s, DEI attacks and posting pictures of the Obamas as apes — when he’s on a team that’s 55 percent or 60 percent of the NFL, that much percentage of Black people. That is just the definition of stupidity and racist in my opinion.”

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Source: MEGA The controversy reflects how deeply politics has become intertwined with professional sports.

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Dart, who is 23 years old, introduced Trump at a rally for Republican congressman Mike Lawler on May 22, just before Memorial Day weekend. Dart expressed his excitement at the event, saying, “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here.” His remarks indicate a strong endorsement of Trump, which has drawn criticism from various quarters, including his teammates.

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Source: MEGA Reactions to Dart’s appearance at the rally have been sharply divided across social media.

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While Whoopi Goldberg reminded viewers that Dart is entitled to his opinions, fellow co-host Sara Haines warned that Dart should be ready for the potential consequences of his actions. “We can all have our belief, I get that,” she said. “But there would be consequences. You’re the quarterback, which is a central player on the team.”

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Source: MEGA Some fans defended his right to express political opinions publicly, while others criticized the move.

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Sunny Hostin contributed to the discussion by stating that Dart's choice was a political one. “This was a choice and it was a political one. We’re just not in normal times anymore,” she asserted, reflecting the current polarized political climate. Alyssa Farah Griffin also offered her perspective, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech. “He has every right to endorse the president and his teammates have every right to criticize him for endorsing the president,” she noted. Dart's decision has indeed led to mixed reactions among his peers.

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New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter publicly questioned Dart’s decision in a now-deleted post on social media, saying, “Though this s--- was AI, what we doing man?”

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Source: MEGA The discussion on 'The View' highlighted growing tensions surrounding celebrity and athlete endorsements.