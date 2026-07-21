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Joy Behar Leaves 'The View' Co-Hosts Speechless by Saying 'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak Is the 'Perfect Metaphor' for Donald Trump's Administration

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Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Joy Behar stunned her costars before they started cracking up.

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July 21 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar grossed out her The View co-hosts when they discussed their shared belief that Donald Trump is already laying down the groundwork to claim the 2026 midterm elections were rigged if Democrats come out on top.

"That speech was not about 2020. That speech was about 2026," Behar insisted after a video played of a Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin predicting Trump will call the results invalid.

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'He Is Petrified'

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photo of Joy Behar joked Donald Trump's administration is 'making a mess' just like the 'explosive diarrhea outbreak.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar joked Donald Trump's administration is 'making a mess' just like the 'explosive diarrhea outbreak.'

"He is petrified that the Democrats are going to take over," Behar continued. "That’s what all the polls are saying anyway."

"And here’s why: We now have lost 17 service members in Iran, and he has nothing, no plan," she explained. "The gas is up to $4 a gallon — some diesel, I’ve noticed some diesel, almost $6… And now we’ve put a 50 percent tariff on Canada, which is going to increase inflation, and prices are going to go up."

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'The Perfect Metaphor for His Administration'

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin jokingly thanked Joy Behar for 'the imagery.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin jokingly thanked Joy Behar for 'the imagery.'

"The perfect metaphor for his administration: the diarrhea outbreak," the comedian declared, referring to the cyclospora parasite outbreak that has been plaguing the country. "The explosive diarrhea is the perfect metaphor because everything is going up and making a mess."

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Source: @theview/youtube

Many people believe Donald Trump will claim the midterm elections were rigged if Democrats win.

There were a few seconds of silence before Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg started cracking up and the audience began laughing.

"Thank you for that, Joy… the imagery," joked Alyssa Farah Griffin, to which Behar replied with a grin, "You’re welcome."

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photo of Sara Haines questioned if the POTUS actually 'cares about the midterms.'
Source: mega

Sara Haines questioned if the POTUS actually 'cares about the midterms.'

Behar's comment didn't deter Sara Haines from sharing her opinion.

"I’m not convinced he cares beyond himself. This election loss stuff, my concern is, it’s definitely eroding the trust the American public has," she said. "I know all the dangers and potential problems there, but is it because he cares at all about a strategy? … I don’t think he cares about the midterms. I think it’s an ego thing."

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Donald Trump 'Believes He Won the 2020 Election'

photo of The talk show stars said the president will still not 'accept that he lost' the 2020 election.
Source: @theview/youtube

The talk show stars said the president will still not 'accept that he lost' the 2020 election.

"First and foremost, it’s about the fact that he cannot accept that he lost in 2020," chimed in Goldberg. "I think that is much bigger than anything ahead in the midterms."

Griffin — who worked in the White House for a bit during Trump's first term — touched on the POTUS' 2020 election loss last week on the show, noting, "For what it’s worth, I actually do think that President Trump believes he won the 2020 election."

“I actually truly believe when you repeat something enough, and you surround yourself by people who are affirming it, I really do think they believe that he believes it,” she stated.

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