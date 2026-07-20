Kelly Clarkson Was Nervous She Had 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite After Close Call During Her Show: 'I Don't Know What's Wrong With Me'
July 20 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
TMI! Kelly Clarkson shared with fans at her concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 17, that she thought she had fallen victim to the lettuce-linked parasite, cyclospora, that has been making headlines recently with symptoms of "explosive diarrhea."
The "Since U Been Gone" singer was hesitant to share her experience with the concertgoers, saying, "This is TMI. But I'm gonna go ahead and say it. So last night. I shouldn't say it. I'm not gonna say it," before her audience convinced her to spill.
'I Have Never Been So Happy There Is Not a Man in the Room'
She started, "I don’t know what’s wrong with me? I don’t know if I’ve got that thing where people eat lettuce and s---. I don’t know what the f---."
"But last night during the show, I was like, 'Oh my God. Jesus. I get back to my room.' And I have never been so happy there is not a man in the room because he for sure would never make sweet love to this again," she continued.
The American Idol alum referenced the bathroom scene in the popular comedy movie Bridesmaids, where they all suffer from food poisoning, joking it "ain’t got s--- on what happened in (her) life."
'I Hope Tonight Is Not Like That'
"I was like, ‘Oh, Lord!’ You know the part where you think it’s over; it has to be over, no girl," she added.
She claimed, "I’m gonna be single until I’m dead. It’s fine. I’m gonna find another weird motherf----- out there," after applauding Las Vegas for their "warm toilets."
She concluded, "I hope tonight is not like that."
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'So Relatable'
In a clip of the interaction shared to TikTok, fans praised the singer for her "on-stage banter."
"Who knew she does standup too," wrote one fan.
Another commented, "She is so real for sharing those kinda stories.. She gives no f----."
"I f------ love her lol! So relatable!!" shared a third.
What Is Cyclospora?
Cyclospora is a microscopic organism that causes the intestinal illness cyclosporiasis, which includes prolonged bouts of diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, bloating, weight loss and a low-grade fever, according to the CDC.
The CDC shared that over 1,600 people have been diagnosed with the parasite since May in 34 different states.
Recently, it was discovered that the outbreak is linked to shredded iceberg lettuce. On July 17, Taylor Farms, a major American producer of fruits, vegetables and pre-made salad kits, issued a recall on all of its iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico.
In a statement posted to X on July 19, Taylor Farms said, “Our thoughts remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak. We are committed to working with public health authorities as the ongoing outbreak investigation continues,” after the FDA shared the original result was a false positive.