HEALTH Kelly Clarkson Was Nervous She Had 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite After Close Call During Her Show: 'I Don't Know What's Wrong With Me' Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson was candid about her recent bathroom scare during her concert. Olivia Callanan July 20 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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TMI! Kelly Clarkson shared with fans at her concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 17, that she thought she had fallen victim to the lettuce-linked parasite, cyclospora, that has been making headlines recently with symptoms of "explosive diarrhea." The "Since U Been Gone" singer was hesitant to share her experience with the concertgoers, saying, "This is TMI. But I'm gonna go ahead and say it. So last night. I shouldn't say it. I'm not gonna say it," before her audience convinced her to spill.

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'I Have Never Been So Happy There Is Not a Man in the Room'

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson shared she did not know what was wrong with her.

She started, "I don’t know what’s wrong with me? I don’t know if I’ve got that thing where people eat lettuce and s---. I don’t know what the f---." "But last night during the show, I was like, 'Oh my God. Jesus. I get back to my room.' And I have never been so happy there is not a man in the room because he for sure would never make sweet love to this again," she continued. The American Idol alum referenced the bathroom scene in the popular comedy movie Bridesmaids, where they all suffer from food poisoning, joking it "ain’t got s--- on what happened in (her) life."

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'I Hope Tonight Is Not Like That'

Source: MEGA The singer joked she would be 'single' forever after sharing the story with fans.

"I was like, ‘Oh, Lord!’ You know the part where you think it’s over; it has to be over, no girl," she added. She claimed, "I’m gonna be single until I’m dead. It’s fine. I’m gonna find another weird motherf----- out there," after applauding Las Vegas for their "warm toilets." She concluded, "I hope tonight is not like that."

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'So Relatable'

Source: MEGA Fans applauded her transparency about the incident online.

In a clip of the interaction shared to TikTok, fans praised the singer for her "on-stage banter." "Who knew she does standup too," wrote one fan. Another commented, "She is so real for sharing those kinda stories.. She gives no f----." "I f------ love her lol! So relatable!!" shared a third.

What Is Cyclospora?

Source: MEGA The parasite is said to have been transmitted across the U.S. through iceberg lettuce.