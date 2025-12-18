Joy Behar Mocks Melania Trump's Movie on 'The View' and Asks If It Features a Stormy Daniels Voiceover

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar couldn't help but chuckle on the Thursday, December 18, episode of The View as the co-hosts discussed the just released trailer for MELANIA, the upcoming movie that centers on the first lady. After Whoopi Goldberg introduced the flick by noting it will "give a glimpse inside her return to D.C.," Behar interjected and caused laughter when she asked, "Will it have a talk over by Stormy Daniels?" Daniels is the adult film star Donald Trump paid to keep quiet about their alleged affair, though he denied ever sleeping with her.

After the show played a clip, Goldberg noted Amazon paid Melania Trump $40 million for the project, which hits theaters on Friday, January 30. "Oh, I thought they were gonna pay me that to watch it," Behar joked. The women agreed that while none of them would pay money to see it in the theater, a few of them will tune in when it comes to streaming services.

Sara Haines explained she was interested in the documentary because the public knows so little about the mom-of-one. "Her husband is completely demystified, there's nothing mysterious. He burps and then he Truth Socials about it. We've seen everything about him. I don't know as much about her, and I'm actually curious," she spilled.

Sunny Hostin agreed, admitting she's "fascinated by [Donald and Melania's] dynamic." In addition, she wants to know more about the time the former model spends outside of the White House, since she also lives in New York City and Florida. Alyssa Farah Griffin acknowledged there's a "certain fascination around her because she doesn't take on traditional first lady roles. On any given day, I don't know what she necessarily is up to, so maybe that will demystify some questions."

Griffin also questioned why the Trumps approved Brett Ratner to direct the project given all of the sexual harassment allegations against him, which he's denied. "If he had somebody direct it who didn’t have a record in some kind of sexual assault, I would be surprised," Behar declared. "I mean, this tracks."

