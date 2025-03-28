or
Joy Behar's Nicknames Revealed: What She Calls Her 'View' Costars When the Cameras Are Off

Source: @THEVIEW/X

Joy Behar revealed she has some interesting names for her 'View' coworkers.

By:

March 28 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Joy Behar has an interesting name for her coworkers!

During the Friday, March 28, episode of The View, it was revealed that Behar, 82, calls her professional colleagues "s---" and "w----" when the cameras aren't on.

The ladies spoke about "salt-coating" conversations with friends, to which Haines said, "I call it Joy-coating!"

"We all know you salt-coat everything," Sunny Hostin told Behar, referring to how she doesn't sugar-coat information to her inner circle. "But, I like that. A real friend is an honest friend."

Behar then told the ladies, "You have to be prepared from me, I love you first!" to which Haines said, "I love it when you insult me."

"Your term of endearment for me is the Italian word for s---," Ana Navarro added, as smirked and looked at the camera, exclaiming: "Puttana!"

Haines then reminded everyone that Behar calls them some crazy names.

"She calls me a w----," Haines said. "Just in English."

Behar previously called Hostin "a s---" live on air in October 2023.

"Is there a dress code for the boys? This is something we go through all the time at my kids' schools," Hostin said. "There's a dress code seemingly for the girls, but the boys can go in and wear little tank tops and flip-flops in the middle of winter. Just because a girl is wearing a crop top and shorts doesn't mean she's dressing sexually. It means that we are sexualizing her."

She continued, "I just detest that notion. I have a 17-year-old. If she's wearing a crop top, she's not trying to be sexual with it."

Behar then addressed the strict standards for Catholic school students "back in the day," adding that nuns became enraged when girls would wear leather shoes which allowed boys to see up their skirts.

"It didn't happen to me," said Hostin, who attended the Dominican Academy Catholic school in New York City. "But I did hike up my skirt and got in trouble."

"You were such a little s---," Behar quipped as she made a joke about Hostin's dress.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

