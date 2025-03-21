or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

Ana Navarro Shocks 'The View' Panel While Describing Graphic P--- On-Air

Composite photo of Ana Navarro and Sara Haines.
Source: @theview/X;ABC

Ana Navarro discussed p--- after the panel was asked if intimacy gets better with age.

By:

March 21 2025, Updated 3:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro got kinky on The View!

During the Friday, March 21, episode of the daytime talk show, the political strategist, 53, shocked the panel while openly describing p---.

Article continues below advertisement
ana navarro shocks the view panel while describing graphic p on air
Source: @theview/X;ABC

Ana Navarro said, 'The older you get, the less inhibited you are,' while discussing s--.

Article continues below advertisement

The discussion began when moderator Joy Behar introduced the Hot Topic of the "spark going out in people’s s-- life as they get older,” to which Navarro jumped in.

"If you ever see p--- — not that I do — the women always have high-heeled shoes on. They're always perfect — I've heard. That's performative s--, I think," she began of the graphic videos, which she may or may not have seen.

Article continues below advertisement

"The older you get, the less inhibited you are," she added. “The more you know about the stuff and what buttons to push and pull and press."

Co-host Sara Haines looked aghast at Navarro’s comments and asked, "What are you pulling?" to which the brunette beauty replied, "Go watch p---!"

Article continues below advertisement
ana navarro shocks the view panel while describing graphic p on air
Source: @theview/X;ABC

Ana Navarro described how 'women always have high-heeled shoes on' in p---.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin shared that her s-- life has gotten better in her 50s, while Behar, 82, claimed she hasn’t looked at her own body in over 40 years.

"Once you hit menopause — I said this yesterday, you girls don't listen to me — menopause ruins your s-- life," she stated. "You get to the point where you're so hot, you don't want anybody on top of you. You're ready to join a convent."

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Navarro’s raunchy remarks come after reports revealed the panel was told to “tone” down and stay away from criticism of President Donald Trump.

Amid ABC’s recent layoffs, which caused tension at the network, a source claimed the six women were urged to be more cautious in their discussions about the president.

Article continues below advertisement
ana navarro shocks the view panel while describing graphic p on air
Source: @theview/X;ABC

Sara Haines looked particularly shocked during Ana Navarro's rant.

Article continues below advertisement

The request from the network has caused the stars to feel unsettled.

"People were shocked that they'd fire such experienced, well-respected producers," the insider said, referencing how the show’s senior female producers were let go despite the program’s 2.6 million viewers per month. "Morale is low."

Article continues below advertisement

The View co-hosts are also reportedly upset they have to share dressing rooms with Tamron Hall's talk show.

"Tamron Hall thinks she’s Oprah. She is very demanding," the source stated. "She doesn’t realize she’s playing second fiddle to The View."

Article continues below advertisement
ana navarro shocks the view panel describing graphic
Source: theview/Youtube

Sara Haines asked Ana Navarro 'What are you pulling?' when they discussed s--.

Meanwhile, another insider said, "Kudos to both productions for seamlessly working together to bring our viewers several hours of television each week."

Insiders also indicated ABC News has moved most of its shows to New York City’s downtown Hudson Square neighborhood, making things even more crammed for employees.

"There are not a lot of desks. People just get drawers, and they are assigned lockers," a source spilled. "The new office is very basic. There isn’t enough space or offices. There are no executive suites, just regular-sized offices."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.