Ana Navarro Shocks 'The View' Panel While Describing Graphic P--- On-Air
Ana Navarro got kinky on The View!
During the Friday, March 21, episode of the daytime talk show, the political strategist, 53, shocked the panel while openly describing p---.
The discussion began when moderator Joy Behar introduced the Hot Topic of the "spark going out in people’s s-- life as they get older,” to which Navarro jumped in.
"If you ever see p--- — not that I do — the women always have high-heeled shoes on. They're always perfect — I've heard. That's performative s--, I think," she began of the graphic videos, which she may or may not have seen.
"The older you get, the less inhibited you are," she added. “The more you know about the stuff and what buttons to push and pull and press."
Co-host Sara Haines looked aghast at Navarro’s comments and asked, "What are you pulling?" to which the brunette beauty replied, "Go watch p---!"
Sunny Hostin shared that her s-- life has gotten better in her 50s, while Behar, 82, claimed she hasn’t looked at her own body in over 40 years.
"Once you hit menopause — I said this yesterday, you girls don't listen to me — menopause ruins your s-- life," she stated. "You get to the point where you're so hot, you don't want anybody on top of you. You're ready to join a convent."
Navarro’s raunchy remarks come after reports revealed the panel was told to “tone” down and stay away from criticism of President Donald Trump.
Amid ABC’s recent layoffs, which caused tension at the network, a source claimed the six women were urged to be more cautious in their discussions about the president.
The request from the network has caused the stars to feel unsettled.
"People were shocked that they'd fire such experienced, well-respected producers," the insider said, referencing how the show’s senior female producers were let go despite the program’s 2.6 million viewers per month. "Morale is low."
The View co-hosts are also reportedly upset they have to share dressing rooms with Tamron Hall's talk show.
"Tamron Hall thinks she’s Oprah. She is very demanding," the source stated. "She doesn’t realize she’s playing second fiddle to The View."
Meanwhile, another insider said, "Kudos to both productions for seamlessly working together to bring our viewers several hours of television each week."
Insiders also indicated ABC News has moved most of its shows to New York City’s downtown Hudson Square neighborhood, making things even more crammed for employees.
"There are not a lot of desks. People just get drawers, and they are assigned lockers," a source spilled. "The new office is very basic. There isn’t enough space or offices. There are no executive suites, just regular-sized offices."