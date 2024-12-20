Joy Behar Jokes She Needs a 'Venmo Payment' If She Is Going to Be 'Seen Naked' in Candid Confession
Joy Behar isn’t giving away the goods for free!
On the December 19 episode of The View, Behar, along with her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines, discussed a Bustle article about a woman’s experience following her therapist’s advice to keep the lights on during intimacy.
“This is one time I would say don’t go towards the light," Haines explained about why she likes doing things with the lights off. "Not for her. I’m someone that’s like, ‘Let’s have s-- in the abyssal zone,’ which is where there’s no sunlight in the deep depths of the ocean.”
She added, “I think I’m hot in the dark."
Meanwhile, Behar said she’s a fan of keeping things visible when doing the deed.
“When you want to go to the bathroom, never turn your back. You walk backward. It's one thing for the b------ to be hanging, but the behind? Forget it,” she joked.
Behar also made it clear she has one condition if she's going to expose her body.
"If I'm gonna be seen naked, I want a Venmo payment afterward,” she quipped.
Goldberg and Griffin agreed with Behar’s joke, with Goldberg adding, “If the light's on, I can see what you’re bringing to the table too.”
Haines took it a step further, joking, “If you’re having s-- with a man, men are visual, and I think they prefer… [husband] Max [Shifrin] is like, 'Let’s turn on every light in the house and the floodlights in the driveway.'”
This isn’t the first time Behar has gotten real with her co-hosts when it comes to talking about her personal life.
Back in 2022, Haines asked the group: “If you have s-- with a ghost, can you get pregnant?”
Behar replied, “I’ve had s-- with a few ghosts and never got pregnant.”
Goldberg then burst out laughing, saying, “I’m just gonna let that ride. I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride.”
Behar, who's been married to former teacher Steve Janowitz since 2011, previously shared some raunchy details about how they met.
While on the show, she shared that they first crossed paths at a “partial nudist colony.”
“First of all, he was nude, I was dressed,” Behar clarified, adding that they met at a resort where she was “fully clothed.”
“I don’t wear bathing suits in public,” she continued, with Griffin jumping in, saying, “Neither does Steve!”